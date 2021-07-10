Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Chinese regulator halts Huya-Douyu game-streaming merger

By ZEN SOO
Posted by 
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WM8gp_0asiZQjC00

HONG KONG — (AP) — China’s market regulator on Saturday blocked the merger of Tencent-backed game streaming platforms Douyu and Huya following an anti-monopoly investigation, as authorities ramp up scrutiny of some of the country’s biggest technology companies.

Huya and Douyu — which provide videogame live-streaming services akin to Twitch in the U.S. — are two of the largest companies of their kind in China. Both count gaming firm Tencent among their investors.

China’s State Administration for Market Regulation said in a statement that a merger between Huya and Douyu would give Tencent control over the merged entity.

“From the perspective of different key indicators like revenue, number of active users, resources for streamers, the total share is very substantial and the elimination and restriction of competition can be foreseen,” the statement said.

Authorities have stepped up oversight of some of China’s largest technology firms over concerns of monopolistic behavior and unchecked growth, as well as how companies are collecting and using data from their millions of users.

Also Saturday, China's cyber-regulator issued draft measures that said companies holding personal information of over a million users must apply for cybersecurity approval if they plan to list abroad. The Cyberspace Administration of China said in a statement that the review and approval is necessary because of risks that the data could be “affected, controlled, and maliciously exploited by foreign governments."

It also said there's a risk of important data being illegally used or transferred out of the country.

Last week, the cyber-regulator ordered a cybersecurity investigation into ride-sharing platform Didi Global Inc. The food delivery platform Meituan is also under an anti-monopoly probe, and e-commerce giant Alibaba was fined a record $2.8 billion earlier this year for antitrust violations.

China's market regulator said the decision to ban the merger between Huya and Douyu is the first instance of regulators prohibiting market concentration in the internet sector.

The two companies first announced last October that they planned to merge, but market regulators later said that they would review the $6 billion deal.

Tencent said it was notified by the regulator that the merger has been halted.

“The company will abide by the decision, comply with all regulatory requirements, operate in accordance with applicable laws and regulations, and fulfill our social responsibilities,” the company said in a statement Saturday.

Earlier this week, Chinese authorities said they would also increase supervision of companies listed overseas.

Under the new measures, regulation of data security and cross-border data flows, as well as the management of confidential data, will be improved.

Authorities also plan to crack down on illegal activities in the securities market, and will investigate and punish acts such as the fraudulent issuance of securities, market manipulation and insider trading.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa, OK
35K+
Followers
59K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX23 News KOKI is covering news that matters with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.fox23.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Insider Trading#Chinese#Huya Douyu#Ap#Tencent#Didi Global Inc#The Associated Press
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
World
News Break
Economy
News Break
Alibaba
Country
China
Related
EconomyNBC San Diego

Chinese Tech Giants Look to Make Business Changes in a Bid to Preempt Regulators

In the past year, Chinese regulators have introduced new rules in areas from anti-monopoly for internet companies to data security, targeting large tech firms. Tencent announced plans to use facial recognition to figure out if minors are playing games during prohibited hours. Meanwhile, TikTok-owner ByteDance and short video app Kuaishou...
Economygo955.com

Chinese cryptocurrency community Bishijie shut down by regulators

SHANGHAI (Reuters) – Bishijie, a Chinese cryptocurrency community and information provider, on Thursday ceased operation of its app and website in mainland China, saying it violated central bank regulations. Bishijie, or Coin World, said on its website that it is “actively cooperating with regulators, and taking corrective measures as required.”
Foreign Policyfox44news.com

China says US measures on Xinjiang threaten global trade

BEIJING (AP) — China’s government rejected U.S. accusations of forced labor in Xinjiang and accused Washington on Thursday of hurting global trade after lawmakers endorsed import curbs and American companies were warned they face legal risks if they do business with the region. The measures add to rising pressure on...
StocksInvestorPlace

JD, HUYA, TCEHY: Why Cathie Wood Is Selling These 3 Chinese Tech Stocks

Well-known investor Cathie Wood and her Ark Investment Management firm have been making major moves this week when it comes to Chinese tech stocks. This news comes as the country’s anti-monopoly and data-security crackdown on technology firms heats up. Thus, Wood and her team have been unloading Ark’s stake in these tech stocks through its various exchange-traded funds (ETFs).
TechnologyPosted by
WGAU

China tightens control over cybersecurity in data crackdown

BEIJING — (AP) — Tech experts in China who find a weakness in computer security would be required to tell the government and couldn’t sell that knowledge under rules further tightening the Communist Party’s control over information. The rules would ban private sector experts who find “zero day,” or previously...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Is It Game Over for Huya and Douyu?

In today's video I look at fundamentals, valuation metrics, and recent news for Huya (NYSE:HUYA) and Douyu (NASDAQ:DOYU). Below I share a few highlights from the video. Huya and Douyu are live streaming platforms in China that have announced a merger agreement. On July 12, 2021, both companies released statements reporting the termination of the contract after China's market regulators prohibited the merger.
Economytheedgemarkets.com

Didi backer Temasek optimistic on China amid tech crackdown

(July 13): Temasek Holdings Pte remains optimistic about prospects in China, even after two of its major investments there were sideswiped by regulatory crackdowns. “We continue to look at the growth opportunities in China,” said Mukul Chawla, joint head for North America and technology at the Singapore state investor. “Our stance on China remains unchanged in our optimism.”
BusinessEntrepreneur

ByteDance Scraps U.S. IPO After Meeting with Chinese Officials

ByteDance, the company that owns social network TikTok, has indefinitely abandoned its intention to go public in the U.S. after the Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC) urged it to review possible risks for the security of its users’ data, according to the Wall Street Journal. ByteDance Dropping IPO Intentions. The...
EconomyTech Dirt

Tesla Urged Chinese Government To Censor Critics In China

Outside of the company's unwavering fanboys, it's fairly clear to most folks that the honeymoon phase of the planet's relationship with Tesla is coming to a close. Whether it's regulatory scrutiny of the company's premature and often inaccurate self-driving claims, the loss of significant emissions credits in the US and Europe, frustration at the often stupid shit that comes out of Elon Musks' mouth, legal issues related to the SolarCity acquisition, or major quality headaches related to the company's solar installations and cars alike, the bloom has, as they say, fallen from the rose.
BusinessBenzinga

DouYu To Terminate HUYA Merger Following China's Antitrust Review

The State Administration for Market Regulation of the People's Republic of China (SAMR) prohibited streaming platform DouYu International Holdings Limited's (NASDAQ: DOYU) proposed merger with HUYA Inc (NYSE: HUYA) following an antitrust review. Tencent Holdings Ltd (OTC: TCEHY) had pushed for the merger as it owned stakes in both companies....
BusinessStreetInsider.com

DouYu International (DOYU) Announces Termination of Merger Agreement with Huya (HUYA)

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. DouYu International Holdings Limited ("DouYu" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: DOYU), a leading game-centric live streaming platform in China and a pioneer in the eSports value chain, today announced that on July 10, 2021, the State Administration for Market Regulation of the People's Republic of China, or the SAMR, posted an announcement of its decision to prohibit the proposed merger (the "Merger") between HUYA Inc. ("Huya") and DouYu International Holdings Limited ("DouYu") following SAMR's antitrust review (the "SAMR Decision"). DouYu fully respects and will abide by the SAMR Decision, and will comply with all regulatory requirements, conduct its businesses in accordance with the applicable laws and regulations, and fulfill its social responsibilities.
Video GamesPosted by
pymnts

China Blocks Tencent Merger Of Videogame Streaming Companies

The Chinese market regulator, citing antitrust concerns, won't be letting Tencent Holdings merge two leading videogame streaming sites, DouYu and Huya, Reuters writes. The plans for the eCommerce giant to merge the videogame sites first began last year as a tie-up that would allow for the streamlining of Tencent's stakes in the firms. Users in China routinely go to DouYu and Huya in order to do things like watch eSports tournaments and follow professional gamers.
BusinessCFO.com

EU Regulator Clears Aon Merger With Willis

The European Commission has conditionally approved insurance broker Aon’s proposed $30 billion acquisition of Willis Towers Watson, citing Aon’s agreement to sell assets to address antitrust concerns. According to Insurance Journal, the EU’s move lifts “a major roadblock” to the deal, which would combine two of the “Big Three” global...
Businessinsurancebusinessmag.com

Aon-WTW merger receives green light from EU regulators

The EU’s antitrust regulators have today approved Aon’s $30 billion bid for Willis Towers Watson (WTW), subject to certain conditions. The seal of approval hinges upon full compliance with a “substantial” set of commitments offered by Aon, which include the divestment of central parts of WTW’s business to the international brokerage company Arthur J. Gallagher (Gallagher).

Comments / 0

Community Policy