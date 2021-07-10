Cancel
Ben Affleck & Jennifer Lopez Lovingly Gaze At Each Other After Grabbing Lunch With Their Kids

By Chris Rogers
Hollywood Life
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFollowing their sexy sleepover, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez took their kids out for lunch in Brentwood on Friday. So cute! Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were pictured gazing into each other’s eyes in a black Escalade after wrapping their arms around each other as they stepped out with his son, Sam, 9, and and her daughter, Emme, 13, for some lunch at the Brentwood Country Mart on July 9.

