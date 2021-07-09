Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Obituaries

Mr. AJ Buchanan

Dadeville Record
 7 days ago

Graveside service for Mr. AJ Buchanan was held 12:00 noon Friday, July 9, 2021 in Coger Hill CME Church Cemetery. Professional Service provided by Wright's Funeral Home. To plant a tree in memory of AJ Buchanan as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

www.alexcityoutlook.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Professional Service#Tribute Store
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Obituaries
Related
ObituariesGrayson Journal-Enquirer

ANN KILLEEN MULDOON

Ann Killeen Muldoon, 92, of Castle Shannon and Co. Mayo, Ireland, on Wednesday, July 14, 2021. Beloved wife of the late Thady J. "Ted" Muldoon; loving mother of James Muldoon, Kathleen (John) McCague, John "Sean" Muldoon, and the late Thaddeus "Teddy" Muldoon; cherished grandmother of Ian McCague; sister of the late Margaret, Mary, Patrick, John, Michael, Philomena, and Theresa; she is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Ann loved to knit, especially teaching Aran knitting at the Irish Centre of Pittsburgh. Friends will be welcomed at LAUGHLIN CREMATION & FUNERAL TRIBUTES, 1008 Castle Shannon Blvd., on Friday from 4 – 7PM Mass of Christian Burial will be offered in St. Paul of The Cross Parish - St. Winifred Church on Saturday at 9:30 AM. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul of The Cross Parish, Family Hospice, or a charity of your choice.
Danville, KYAdvocate Messenger

William Irvin Buchanan, 93

William Irvin Buchanan, 93, of Harrodsburg, KY, died on July 7, 2021. Arrangements by Alexander & Royalty. Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. 7 p.m. at the Perryville City Hall. The public is welcome to attend. Monday, July 12. Perryville City Council. Special Called Meeting. 7...
ObituariesDaily Iowegian

ANN KILLEEN MULDOON

Ann Killeen Muldoon, 92, of Castle Shannon and Co. Mayo, Ireland, on Wednesday, July 14, 2021. Beloved wife of the late Thady J. "Ted" Muldoon; loving mother of James Muldoon, Kathleen (John) McCague, John "Sean" Muldoon, and the late Thaddeus "Teddy" Muldoon; cherished grandmother of Ian McCague; sister of the late Margaret, Mary, Patrick, John, Michael, Philomena, and Theresa; she is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Ann loved to knit, especially teaching Aran knitting at the Irish Centre of Pittsburgh. Friends will be welcomed at LAUGHLIN CREMATION & FUNERAL TRIBUTES, 1008 Castle Shannon Blvd., on Friday from 4 – 7PM Mass of Christian Burial will be offered in St. Paul of The Cross Parish - St. Winifred Church on Saturday at 9:30 AM. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul of The Cross Parish, Family Hospice, or a charity of your choice.

Comments / 0

Community Policy