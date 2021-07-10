Cancel
Lane County, OR

Lane County Official: McKenzie River Rebuilding Efforts Will Take Time

klcc.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRebuilding across the fire-ravaged areas of the McKenzie River Corridor proceeds at a modest pace. As one official pointed out to KLCC, residents face a number of challenges. Hundreds of homes went up in flames during last September’s horrific Holiday Farm Fire. Keir Miller is Lane County’s Land Management Division Manager. He said on the national average, there’s a 25% rebuild rate after five years. The rate’s a little better on the West Coast, but Miller warned there’s still a number of houses – and residents - that won’t be back, for several reasons.

