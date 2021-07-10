Woman critically hurt in North Bend rampage dies weeks later; death toll rises to 4

My older son, Michael Gazeley-Romney, died in a motorcycle accident July 1 at age 31. I was home alone midafternoon when two Portland Police officers knocked on the door. Sgt. Ty Engstrom and Officer Steve McHugill introduced themselves, then they had to deliver the bad news. They were kind, supportive, psychologically aware, patient, informative and factual, yet also compassionate. They gave me a card with phone numbers I needed on it. They provided helpful tips for next steps I needed to take with the medical examiner’s office and other tasks. My partner, Tim Evans, was caught mid-haircut with this news; Sgt. Engstrom and Officer McHugill waited for Tim to return, then stayed to answer his additional questions. I cannot find words to completely express how much I appreciate them.