North Bend, OR

Woman critically hurt in North Bend rampage dies weeks later; death toll rises to 4

By Jayati Ramakrishnan
The Oregonian
 5 days ago
A woman who was critically hurt in a deadly rampage last month in North Bend has died, upping the death toll from the attacks to four. Linda Oyster, 73, succumbed to her injuries Friday at Riverbend Hospital in Springfield. She’s one of four people who authorities say were killed by Oen Nicholson, a Coos County man accused of later kidnapping a woman and forcing her to drive him to Wisconsin.

