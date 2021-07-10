Beaumont leaders seeking solutions to combat rise in homeless camps

More homeless camps have popped up across the City of Beaumont, according to the head of the city's homeless coalition.

“Obviously bad weather is a burden on the homeless,” Beaumont City Councilman Mike Getz said.

Like many drivers, he's noticed the growing group seeking shelter under the Interstate 10 overpass at College Street. “During these regular rain events for the most part, they're reasonably well sheltered either in tents or under this underpass,” Getz said.



He questions whether taking shelter under overpasses will be an option as a new state law takes effect. “Legislation passed recently that is going to basically make it illegal to camp on public property.”

So, what is the city doing to solve this issue? Getz said it starts by looking into shelters. Organizations like Some Other Place and the Salvation Army offer options, but Getz says both groups need assistance.

“Those buildings need to be rehabilitated. We have started the process of raising funding for that, and we have got designs already drawn up for that. And that is the next step -- to get the shelter up and running,” Getz explained.

The rest of the solution involves looking at each person who is experiencing homelessness on an individual basis and determining what his or her needs are. That data could them be used for mental health assessments and tracking.

Pastor Jordan Burton Jr., with the Hand Up Inner City Ministries works to put those experiencing homelessness in better situations.

“We help them,” Burton said. “We don't give them tents. We don't give them blankets. We help them get out of that situation.”

Getz said that's the mindset that will help get our neighbors off of the streets.



“And it's important that we see these people as individuals, not as just a big group of homeless because every individual story is different,” Burton said.

Getz and Burton say the best way you can help people who are experiencing homelessness is by donating to our area shelters.

