Detroit-Minnesota Runs

By Sportradar
 6 days ago

Twins sixth. Luis Arraez singles to second base. Josh Donaldson walks. Luis Arraez to second. Trevor Larnach singles to right field. Josh Donaldson to third. Luis Arraez scores. Nelson Cruz out on a sacrifice fly to center field to Akil Baddoo. Josh Donaldson scores. Alex Kirilloff walks. Trevor Larnach to second. Jorge Polanco flies out to left field to Robbie Grossman. Max Kepler triples to left field. Alex Kirilloff scores. Trevor Larnach scores. Miguel Sano called out on strikes.

Chicago White Sox-Detroit Runs

White sox first. Tim Anderson doubles to deep center field. Gavin Sheets grounds out to second base, Willi Castro to Jonathan Schoop. Tim Anderson to third. Jose Abreu singles to center field. Tim Anderson scores. Andrew Vaughn singles to right field. Jose Abreu to third. Leury Garcia reaches on a fielder's choice to shortstop. Andrew Vaughn out at second. Jose Abreu scores. Jake Burger strikes out swinging.

