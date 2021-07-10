Get Paid & Train to Be an EMT with a Private Medical Group, Application Deadline July 10
Private medical company, Global Medical Response (GMR), is expanding its recruitment of paid trainees to become full-time emergency medical technicians (EMTs) while they take the necessary training and certification courses. The company announced on Friday, June 25, that it will begin its “Earn While You Learn” recruitment program in New York City beginning in July and is actively seeking applicants.www.norwoodnews.org
