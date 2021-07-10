Cancel
American Century Championship leaderboard: Tracking 49ers

By Niners Wire
49erswebzone.com
 6 days ago

An updated look at where current and former San Francisco 49ers rank on the American Century Championship leaderboard. More San Francisco 49ers News. 49ers tied for 2nd-best odds to win NFC...

www.49erswebzone.com

NFLSteelers Depot

Report: Mike Tomlin Was ‘Absolutely Heartbroken’ Steelers Couldn’t Re-sign RB James Conner

Not surprisingly, the Pittsburgh Steelers didn’t re-sign running back James Conner during the offseason after the former third round draft pick out of Pittsburgh went through another overly disappointing season in 2020. Conner ultimately wound up signing a one-year contract with the Arizona Cardinals for $1.75 million in April and he’s now expected to get quite a few touches with them in 2021. While the Steelers seemingly had no interest in re-signing Conner, head coach Mike Tomlin reportedly was sad to lose the running back this offseason.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Report: NFL Draft 1st Round Pick Arrested Sunday Night

One first-round pick from the 2021 NFL Draft could be in big trouble after being arrested last night. According to TMZ, Arizona Cardinals linebacker Zaven Collins was arrested on Sunday after being stopped by police for “speeding and driving dangerously.” Per the report, Collins was booked in jail last night but released shortly afterwards.
NFLYardbarker

Davante Adams gets brutally honest about Aaron Rodgers situation

Aaron Rodgers turned the NFL world on its head before the 2021 NFL Draft when he very publicly demanded the Green Bay Packers trade him. Since then, a lot of information has come out -- everything from why so many of Rodgers’ teammates hate him to what the root cause of his anger with the Packers actually is.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Richard Sherman’s Wife Comments On Alleged Incident

Earlier Wednesday morning, NFL veteran cornerback Richard Sherman found himself in trouble with the law – for multiple incidents. According to multiple reports, he was arrested for burglary domestic violence in King County, Washington. According to a report from ESPN, a 911 call came in around 2 a.m. PT on Wednesday from an area resident.
NFL49erswebzone.com

Richard Sherman allegedly attempted to force his way into a home, fought with police

Share Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. More details have emerged regarding the Thursday arrest of free-agent cornerback Richard Sherman. Via ESPN.com, Sherman allegedly attempted to force his way into the home of a family member. He also allegedly fought with police when they arrived on the scene. Authorities took him to a local hospital, where he was checked and cleared and [more]
NFLBleacher Report

NFL Trade Ideas That Would Shake Up the League in 2021

It's hard to believe it's been three years since the then-Oakland Raiders shook up the NFL with a late-summer trade that sent 2016 Defensive Player of the Year Khalil Mack to the Chicago Bears. The Mack-powered Bears went on to win the NFC North that season, while the reloading Raiders...
NFLNFL

NFC West training camp preview: Rams turn to Matthew Stafford; Nick Bosa ready to lift 49ers?

2020 record: 8-8 Location: State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona. Most important position battle: Wide receiver. The pecking order is pretty wide open after DeAndre Hopkins, who was his usual Pro Bowl self (115 catches, 1,407 yards) in his first season in Arizona. Two of the team's top six pass catchers from last year have moved on, and Larry Fitzgerald, who was second in receptions, still might. Adding veteran A.J. Green and rookie Rondale Moore to a cast that already includes Christian Kirk, Andy Isabella and KeeSean Johnson gives the Cardinals competitive depth. It's probably a make-or-break year for Kirk and Isabella, both of whom were drafted in the second round (Kirk in 2018, Isabella in 2019) and have had two seasons to get on the same page with Kyler Murray. Without an elite pass catcher at tight end or running back, the Cards need to get more out of their wideouts in 2021. There's reason to believe they will. It's just not clear how the pie will be cut.
NFL49erswebzone.com

NFLPA issues statement regarding Richard Sherman arrest, without mentioning him by name

Share Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. Free-agent cornerback Richard Sherman has been jailed without bail in Seattle on a charge of "burglary domestic violence." The NFL Players Association has issued a statement regarding the situation, without naming Sherman. "We were made aware of an arrest last night of one of our player leaders for an alleged domestic violence incident and have [more]
NFLField Gulls

FOX gives Seahawks worse odds than 49ers to win NFC

FOXBet needs to hire new oddsmakers. Last week, the website came out with its latest edition of NFC odds, and they are... questionable to say the least. Having the Buccaneers and the Rams at the top makes sense. The Buccaneers are the defending champs, after all, and have a pretty similar team to the one that embarrassed Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs in the Super Bowl. The Rams, meanwhile, still have one of the best defenses in the NFL, and made an upgrade at quarterback during the offseason (although how much of an upgrade it was is certainly up for debate).
NFL49erswebzone.com

Richard Sherman’s wife, Ashley Moss: “He’s a good person and this is not his character”

Share Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. As more details emerge regarding the Wednesday arrest of free-agent cornerback Richard Sherman, his wife has issued a brief comment. "At this time we're going to make no statements, except he didn't harm anybody," Ashley Moss said, via Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times. "My kids were not harmed in the incident. He's a good [more]
NFLPosted by
FanSided

3 reasons why the Vikings won the Stefon Diggs trade

The Minnesota Vikings won the Stefon Diggs trade with the Buffalo Bills. The more removed from the trade we get, the more obvious this will become. When the Minnesota Vikings traded Stefon Diggs to the Buffalo Bills last offseason, there were murmurs of a Minnesota rebuild. Then the Vikings selected...

