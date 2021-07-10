Team Liquid snatches win from Dignitas in Alphari’s return to LCS stage

Team Immortals bring on former Dignitas jungler ‘Dardoch’ as their new assistant coach in the middle of their push for LCS playoff seating. After his exit from Team Dignitas, Joshua ‘Dardoch’ Hartnett has found a new home with regional competitor Immortals as an assistant coach. Immortals at this point don’t have a chance of even sniffing a top 3 spot in the LCS standings, barring a major collapse from TSM, Cloud 9, or 100 Thieves. However, right now they do sit right outside of a playoff spot with none other than Team Dignitas in their way. This coaching pick up could be for many reasons but it could be that Immortals are making a strategic play to secure the 6th spot.