Team Liquid snatches win from Dignitas in Alphari’s return to LCS stage
It was a triumphant return to the LCS studio for superstar top laner Alphari as Team Liquid pulled out a well-fought victory against Dignitas. This was Alphari’s first game back since the first game of the 2021 LCS Summer Split, where he was benched soon after by the coaching staff. Since then, he had taken some time away from the team, but has returned over the past couple of weeks to start practicing with the rest of his teammates.dotesports.com
Comments / 0