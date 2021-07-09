Cancel
Colorado State

New fully online education degree poised to meet diverse needs of Colorado’s children

By Anna Squires
uccs.edu
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEarly childhood education has reached an inflection point in the state of Colorado — and UCCS is poised to lead the charge for high-quality early childhood professional preparation. In collaboration with the University of Denver, UCCS will leverage a $2.33 million grant from the Early Educator Investment Collaborative (EEIC) to...

