Arsenal have been drawn with FC Okzhetpes in the first qualifying round for the UEFA Women’s Champions League. Both sids are in the League Path, where qualifying consists of four mini-tournaments with a semi-final, third-place match, and final. Arsenal will play Okzhetpes in the “semi-final” on August 18. According to reports, the mini-tournament will take place in Moscow. Okzhetpes are currently third in their championship, having been perennial runners-up in the six team league.