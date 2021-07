Wale has announced that he's taking a break from social media, heading to the sidelines to deal with an undisclosed illness. The rapper has been teasing his upcoming studio album Folarin 2 for the last few weeks, announcing that it would arrive this summer, but his plans may be thwarted because of an illness that he's fighting off. Making his final post before handing over his social media passwords to his management, Wale told his millions of fans that he's currently dealing with an illness that will take him out of commission for a while, but he promises that he'll return.