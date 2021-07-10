Cancel
Adams County, NE

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Adams, Clay, Fillmore, Franklin, Hall, Hamilton, Kearney by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-09 22:51:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-09 23:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Adams; Clay; Fillmore; Franklin; Hall; Hamilton; Kearney; Nuckolls; Thayer; Webster; York The National Weather Service in Hastings has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Clay County in south central Nebraska Nuckolls County in south central Nebraska Franklin County in south central Nebraska Webster County in south central Nebraska Adams County in south central Nebraska Kearney County in south central Nebraska Southern York County in east central Nebraska Southern Hamilton County in south central Nebraska Fillmore County in south central Nebraska Thayer County in south central Nebraska Southeastern Hall County in south central Nebraska * Until 1130 PM CDT. * At 1051 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Stockham to near Naponee, moving southeast at 60 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. * Severe thunderstorms will be near Henderson and Stockham around 1055 PM CDT. Saronville around 1100 PM CDT. Sutton and Grafton around 1105 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of these severe thunderstorms include Geneva, Shickley, Ohiowa, Strang, Bruning and Belvidere. This includes Interstate 80 between mile markers 327 and 365. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...70MPH

