Special Weather Statement issued for Gentry, Harrison, Worth by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-09 21:15:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-09 23:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Gentry; Harrison; Worth SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR EASTERN WORTH...NORTHEASTERN GENTRY AND NORTHWESTERN HARRISON COUNTIES UNTIL 1130 PM CDT At 1051 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8 miles east of Irena, or 9 miles south of Mount Ayr, moving south at 30 mph. Penny size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Allendale, Denver, Martinsville and Hatfield. This includes Interstate 35 in Missouri between mile markers 98 and 103. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 500 AM CDT for north central and northwestern Missouri.