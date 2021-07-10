Special Weather Statement issued for Menard, Sangamon by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-09 21:31:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-09 23:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Menard; Sangamon SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHERN MENARD...SOUTHWESTERN LOGAN AND CENTRAL SANGAMON COUNTIES UNTIL 1115 PM CDT At 1050 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Athens, or 8 miles northwest of Springfield, moving southeast at 40 mph. Penny size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Springfield, Chatham, Sherman, Rochester, Riverton, Athens, Williamsville, Pleasant Plains, Loami, Mechanicsburg, Tallula, Jerome, Southern View, Leland Grove, Grandview, Spaulding, Dawson, Buffalo, Clear Lake and Curran. This includes the following highways Interstate 55 between mile markers 88 and 110. Interstate 72 between mile markers 85 and 116.