Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Monona by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-09 22:52:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-09 23:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Monona The National Weather Service in Omaha has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Monona County in west central Iowa Northern Burt County in east central Nebraska Northeastern Cuming County in northeastern Nebraska Southeastern Thurston County in northeastern Nebraska * Until 1130 PM CDT. * At 1052 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Walthill, or 29 miles south of Sioux City, moving southeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Macy around 1055 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Decatur and Onawa. This includes Interstate 29 between mile markers 101 and 118. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH