Audrain County, MO

Severe Weather Statement issued for Audrain, Lincoln, Monroe, Pike, Ralls by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-09 22:51:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-09 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 200 AM CDT for central, northeastern and east central Missouri. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Audrain; Lincoln; Monroe; Pike; Ralls A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1100 PM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN RALLS COUNTY IN NORTHEASTERN MISSOURI...NORTHWESTERN LINCOLN COUNTY IN EAST CENTRAL MISSOURI...NORTHEASTERN AUDRAIN COUNTY IN CENTRAL MISSOURI...SOUTHEASTERN MONROE AND PIKE COUNTIES IN NORTHEASTERN MISSOURI At 1050 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles west of New Hartford, moving south at 35 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Mexico, Bowling Green, Vandalia, Louisiana, Santa Fe, Perry, Eolia, Laddonia, Farber, Curryville, Tarrants, Spencerburg, New Hartford, Rush Hill, Whiteside, Vandiver, Edgewood, St. Clement, Cyrene and Ashley. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...1.00IN WIND...70MPH

alerts.weather.gov

