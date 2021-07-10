Severe Weather Statement issued for Thomas by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-09 22:49:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-09 23:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Wind damage with this storm will occur before any rain or lightning. Do not wait for the sound of thunder before taking cover. SEEK SHELTER IMMEDIATELY inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows. Target Area: Thomas A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1115 PM CDT FOR SOUTHERN THOMAS COUNTY At 1049 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 4 miles south of Levant, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Colby. This includes Interstate 70 in Kansas between mile markers 36 and 68. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...70MPH