READING, Pa. | According to police, an apartment in the 2500 block of Kutztown Road in Muhlenberg Township is the latest grim example of the worst of domestic violence. "This is a problem that affects all of us. Because domestic violence is dangerous to neighbors. To the police, Who try to step in and help. It could be dangerous to coworkers. To children of all ages," stated Francine Scoboria, from Safe Berks.