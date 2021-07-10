Deal | Get an 11th-gen Intel core i7-powered Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon (Gen 9) for 50% off its starting price

Lenovo updated its entire ThinkPad range earlier this year, bringing new hardware to its popular business notebook lineup. We recently reviewed the new ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9, which managed to impress us with its consistent rock-solid design, great performance capabilities, and of course, some new upgrades, including a bigger trackpad, taller display, etc. At the end of the day, the ThinkPad X1 Carbon continues to be a highly recommended clamshell business notebook. But what if you want a bit more flexibility? That’s where the ThinkPad X1 Yoga comes in. The new 6th-generation model also received some nifty updates this year, and since it has ‘Yoga’ in its name, it also means it’s a convertible notebook. Essentially both notebooks feature very similar specs, but there are some obvious differences.