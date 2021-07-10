Cancel
Electronics

Deal | Get an 11th-gen Intel core i7-powered Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon (Gen 9) for 50% off its starting price

By Deirdre O'Donnell
notebookcheck.net
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLenovo's US webstore has announced what it calls "the 2nd best Friday of the year" with its "Doorbuster Deals" event of today (July 9, 2021). It involves sizable discounts on a number of PCs, among which is a ThinkPad P17. It is not the latest, 2nd-gen Quadro RTX A5000-powered version; however, its Intel Xeon W-10855M platform and actual A4000 graphics may still make it an attractive prospect for some.

#Starting Price#Lenovo Thinkpad#Legion
Electronicshardcoredroid.com

Lenovo ThinkPad X12 Detachable Review

I previously reviewed Lenovo’s Tab P11 Pro and ended up not recommending it. It was a solid tablet with a variety of great features but considering its steep price, its high-latency display, flimsy touchpad and a poor face unlock feature it wasn’t worth it. I was recently sent the ThinkPad X12 Detachable. And Lenovo completely changed my feelings about them with this device. It was an honor to review this brilliant machine. It’s a tiny laptop that looks innocent but is extremely powerful and fierce.
ComputersPosted by
SlashGear

Razer Blade 17 model gets massive upgrade with 11th-gen Intel processor

Razer has introduced its latest and most powerful gaming laptop, the Razer Blade 17. This next-generation model is Razer’s first laptop to feature the 11th-gen Intel Core i9-11900H processor. Despite the high-performance hardware, Razer promises an “ultra-thin” design and the ability to replace your desktop with something far more portable.
Computersnotebookcheck.net

Blackview announces its first ever laptop called the Acebook1 for just $389 USD

The manufacturer is promising "toughness and performance like no other cheap laptops" through its quad-core Celeron N4120 processor, 4 GB RAM, and aluminum alloy chassis. Better known for its lineup of inexpensive rugged smartphones, Blackview has just announced that it will be jumping into the laptop world with its very own affordable model. The 14-inch Acebook1 laptop will boast an aluminum alloy unibody design to set itself apart from the typical plastic laptop normally found for similar prices.
Yogalaptopmag.com

Lenovo Yoga 9i with 11th Gen Intel CPU gets massive $810 discount

The excellent Lenovo's Yoga 9i is our favorite 2-in-1 laptop. And for a limited time, you can nab it for a fraction of the price. Currently, Lenovo via eBay offers the Lenovo Yoga 9i for $909. That's a huge $810 discount and the lowest ever for this convertible machine. In fact, it's one of the best laptop deals we've seen since the start of the year.
ComputersZDNet

Gateway launches a handful of new laptops with 11th-gen Intel processors, starting at $200

Dell and Gateway used to be the two giants of the home PC market, but while Dell has continued to maintain its status as a leading computer maker, the Gateway brand has faced a different fate. Acer purchased the company in 2007 and let it languish for years before deciding to take advantage of whatever familiarity the public still had with the Gateway name, revising it in a deal with Walmart that led to a lineup of laptops and tablets released last fall.
Yogaxda-developers

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon vs ThinkPad X1 Yoga: Clamshell or convertible?

Lenovo updated its entire ThinkPad range earlier this year, bringing new hardware to its popular business notebook lineup. We recently reviewed the new ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9, which managed to impress us with its consistent rock-solid design, great performance capabilities, and of course, some new upgrades, including a bigger trackpad, taller display, etc. At the end of the day, the ThinkPad X1 Carbon continues to be a highly recommended clamshell business notebook. But what if you want a bit more flexibility? That’s where the ThinkPad X1 Yoga comes in. The new 6th-generation model also received some nifty updates this year, and since it has ‘Yoga’ in its name, it also means it’s a convertible notebook. Essentially both notebooks feature very similar specs, but there are some obvious differences.
ComputersPosted by
Forbes

Lenovo Thinkpad X1 Fold Reviewed: The Most Compact And Versatile 13” PC

Lenovo’s Thinkpad X1 Fold is the world’s first genuinely foldable PC. Most other PCs are convertibles that can rotate around the hinge of the display and the keyboard or detach from the keyboard. The Thinkpad X1 Fold is the first laptop in the world that can bend in half, from a 13” tablet to a book-sized netbook. Lenovo’s Thinkpad X1 Fold gets many things right, though it misses in certain areas. Overall, though, I believe that users will find the Thinkpad X1 Fold incredibly useful.
ComputersNetwork World

Intel stumbles in supercomputer rankings, delays next-gen CPU

This week the TOP500 list of the world’s fastest supercomuters found that, once again, Fugaku is number one, benchmarking at 442 Pflop/sec, making it three times faster than the second place machine. Impressive, but also indicative that it might also be the first to break the exaflop barrier if it’s working on the right kind of problem.
Computersnotebookcheck.net

Intel’s Alder Lake and Raptor Lake parts get a SATA PCH compliance listing

Tipster @KOMACHI_ENSAKA spotted an Intel filing on the SATA-IO website highlighting PCH compliance for both Alder Lake and 13th-gen Raptor Lake parts. This is one of the earliest appearances of Intel’s post-Alder Lake platform, and likely the first alongside Alder Lake. Tipster @KOMACHI_ENSAKA recently spotted what appears to be PCH...
Computerschromeunboxed.com

Grab this 10th Gen Core i3 2-in-1 Chromebook for only $349

Lenovo just released its second iteration of the popular Flex 5 Chromebook and the upgrade to an 11th Gen Tiger Lake processor will be a serious shot in the arm for an already great device. That said, the original Flex 5 convertible is still worth your time if you’re looking for a solid Chromebook at a very affordable price. The 4GB/64GB can be picked up for as little as $340 at Amazon on a good day but Costco is where you want to look to get the most bang for your buck.
Technologychromeunboxed.com

Lenovo’s 12th-gen Intel Alder Lake Chromebook begins development in ‘Taeko’

As we roll into the second half of 2021, it’s no secret that tons of Chromebooks are on the way before the year comes to a close. With Snapdragon-powered tablets, crazy fast Intel Tiger Lake Chromebooks, vertically-integrated MediaTek-powered ARM Chromebooks, and a ton of faster, small-core Jasper Lake devices all on the horizon, there’s no doubt that the next six months will be jam-packed with new Chromebook hardware releases.
ComputersPosted by
Tom's Hardware

Intel Core i7-10700KF Gets Even Cheaper: Solid Gaming for $269

Intel's 10th Generation CPUs are one generation behind the best CPUs and are soon to be two generations behind with the likely release of Alder Lake early next year. But today they're still plenty powerful and selling at serious discounts. Not to mention, these chips are actually in stock, which is something we can't always say about Intel's 11th Gen desktop CPUs. That makes the Intel Core i7-10700KF, which recently went on sale for $269 across several retailers, a pretty enticing buy.

