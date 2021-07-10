Deal | Get an 11th-gen Intel core i7-powered Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon (Gen 9) for 50% off its starting price
Lenovo's US webstore has announced what it calls "the 2nd best Friday of the year" with its "Doorbuster Deals" event of today (July 9, 2021). It involves sizable discounts on a number of PCs, among which is a ThinkPad P17. It is not the latest, 2nd-gen Quadro RTX A5000-powered version; however, its Intel Xeon W-10855M platform and actual A4000 graphics may still make it an attractive prospect for some.www.notebookcheck.net
