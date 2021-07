SHERWOOD — Corvallis took a 2-0 lead then held on for a 3-2 win against Mountainside on Friday in an American Legion baseball game at Sherwood High School. The Marketmen (10-12) scored single runs in the third and fourth innings and never trailed. Mountainside got a run back in the fifth and Corvallis extended back to a two-run lead with one in the sixth. The Lobos scored once more in the seventh.