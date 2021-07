FRISCO — For the fifth time this season, FC Dallas had to settle for a draw at home, playing to a 2-2 tie with the Vancouver Whitecaps on Sunday. While it’s hardly the desired result for Luchi Gonzalez, the FC Dallas coach thought he may have been looking at the first loss of the season. The ‘Caps came from behind to head into halftime break with a 2-1 advantage and not until a stoppage-time own goal was FCD able to once again get level with the Caps and least get a point before it heads onto the road for three consecutive contests, the first coming Wednesday against the LA Galaxy.