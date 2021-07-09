Escanaba enters microgrant contest with placemaking project
ESCANABA — Resilient Ludington Street is Escanaba’s entry for the Michigan Municipal League’s Bridge Builders Main Street Microgrants Competition. Four winning projects will receive $5,000 to engage locally owned businesses and artists in creating new public space improvements, art installations, cultural events, and more to increase visibility for local businesses and bring people back to downtowns and commercial corridors. The voting process is used to gauge public excitement and support for projects.www.miningjournal.net
