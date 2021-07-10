Laguna Hills Man Sentenced to Two Years Prison for Smuggling Conspiracy

A 46-year-old Laguna Hills man was sentenced Friday to two years in prison for conspiring to smuggle millions of dollars worth of counterfeit cellphone components from China. From late 2011 to February 2015, Chan Hung Le “conspired with other individuals” to import cellphone parts and other electronic items that bore counterfeit marks for manufacturers such as Apple, Samsung, and Motorola, according to Ciaran McEvoy, a public information officer for the United States Attorney’s Office for the Central District of California.