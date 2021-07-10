Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

Euro 2020 matchday 30: Final ‘honour’ for Southgate as Mancini sparks Italy

By Video
Posted by 
newschain
newschain
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pKadG_0asiT1mG00
Gareth Southgate will be a proud Englishman on Sunday night (Mike Egerton/PA) (PA Wire)

Gareth Southgate revealed he “couldn’t be prouder to be an Englishman” as he prepares to become just the second manager to lead the country in a major tournament final on Sunday evening.

This weekend’s clash against Italy at Wembley marks the Three Lions’ first appearance in a competition showpiece since they went all the way in the 1966 World Cup final – a sizeable 55-year gap.

Southgate will follow in the footsteps of Sir Alf Ramsey by taking charge for such an occasion and the honour has not been lost on the 50-year-old.

“It’s an honour,” said the England boss. “Because we’re a special country, we are historically an incredible country and I know I couldn’t be prouder to be an Englishman.

“I can’t be prouder to have the opportunity to lead my country so to bring happiness at this time where it’s been so difficult for this period is a very special feeling.”

Bonucci hails Mancini magic

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tb7xI_0asiT1mG00
Roberto Mancini celebrates guiding Italy to the Euro 2020 final. (PA Wire)

Former Manchester City boss Roberto Mancini has transformed Italy since taking charge following the disappointment of their failure to reach the 2018 World Cup.

Azzurri defender Leonardo Bonucci has sung the praises of his head coach as Italy look for a second European title, and their first since 1968.

“First of all he worked on our mentality, he gave us confidence back, restored our self-esteem and enthusiasm,” said Bonucci. “He made us believe what he wanted was the best way and the right way. He selected talent and quality, which is what makes you win in football.

“Playing with a lot of talent in the middle of the pitch makes everything easy, and that is what we have been doing for the past three years.”

England dared to dream

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CvCIg_0asiT1mG00
Britain England Germany Euro 2020 Soccer (AP)

England defender John Stones admits Sunday’s Euro 2020 final was merely a dream at the start of the tournament.

The Three Lions are set to play in the European Championship final for the first time.

“It’s huge, with it being at Wembley as well it’s even more special – something we could have only dreamt of at the start of the tournament,” said Stones.

“We’ve got this far now and we’ve grown throughout the tournament and not put too much pressure on ourselves. We’ve overcome some tough tests over the last few years.

“We’ve learned a lot of things and gained a lot of experience and that’s got us to where we are on Sunday. It’s a massive occasion.”

Post of the day

Quote of the day

It is the youngsters versus the veterans.

Stat of the day

England are without a competitive win against Italy in six fixtures (D2 L4) since a 2-0 victory at Wembley during the 1978 World Cup qualifying campaign.

Comments / 0

newschain

newschain

29K+
Followers
80K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gareth Southgate
Person
Leonardo Bonucci
Person
Alf Ramsey
Person
Roberto Mancini
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Italy#Sparks#England#Englishman#Lions#Azzurri#European
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Soccer
Place
Europe
News Break
Euro
News Break
Sports
Related
WorldPosted by
newschain

Team GB footballers feel strongly about taking the knee – Demi Stokes

Demi Stokes insists the Team GB women’s football squad “all feel strongly” about their decision to take the knee at this month’s Olympic Games in Tokyo. The decision follows clarification from the International Olympic Committee (IOC) that gestures such as this were permitted on the field of play prior to the start of competition, a statement on englandfootball.com said.
Premier LeaguePosted by
newschain

Arsenal send William Saliba to Marseille on loan

Arsenal defender William Saliba will spend the upcoming season on loan at Ligue 1 side Marseille. The 20-year-old centre-back joined the Gunners from St Etienne in 2019 for a reported £27million but has yet to make his first-team debut. He was loaned back to St Etienne for the 2019-20 campaign...
Soccerfourfourtwo.com

Euro 2020 reaffirms Roberto Mancini's status as one of the game's great managers

The Euro 2020 final was a game where narratives collided. Gareth Southgate’s history with Wembley and penalty shootouts and European Championships should need no explaining. Roberto Mancini was one of the great Serie A footballers but not one of the Azzurri immortals, a man whose Italy playing career was curtailed abruptly and ended unfulfilled.
UEFAInternational Business Times

England Expects As Southgate's Stars Eye Euro Final Against Italy

England can finally end 55 years of major tournament misery with a Euro 2020 semi-final victory against Denmark on Wednesday, after Italy beat Spain in a dramatic penalty shoot-out to book their place in the final. Gareth Southgate's side are bidding to reach the European Championship final for the first...
SoccerWorld Soccer Talk

Southgate urges England to take final step in Euro 2020 showdown with Italy

London (AFP) – Gareth Southgate has urged England to conquer one last “massive hurdle” as they aim to cap their historic Euro 2020 campaign with victory against Italy in Sunday’s final. England reached their first final in 55 years on Wednesday as Harry Kane settled a tense semi-final against Denmark...
SoccerWorld Soccer Talk

Mancini delights in defying expectations as Italy reach final

London (AFP) – Having taken over Italy at their lowest ebb, Roberto Mancini revelled in defying expectations after the Azzurri made it through to the final of Euro 2020 with a dramatic penalty shoot-out win over Spain on Tuesday. Italy’s transformation under Mancini in the last three years has been...
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Exclusive: Andrea Mancini hours from Euro final talks dad Roberto, Italy chances & Man City

Andrea Mancini, the son of Italy coach Roberto Mancini, speaks to Tribal Football just hours before the Euro 2020 final against England. A former footballer, many experiences abroad including Manchester City and Honved, Andrea Mancini is the second son of Roberto Mancini (Filippo, Andrea and Camilla). In the last two years he has been working as a manager inside Rocco Commisso's Fiorentina.
Premier LeaguePosted by
Daily Mail

New footage suggests Gareth Southgate chose Jordan Pickford and Kalvin Phillips to take England's next two penalties after Bukayo Saka in the Euro 2020 shoot-out loss to Italy... so where were Jack Grealish and Raheem Sterling on the list?

Fresh footage of Gareth Southgate preparing England's penalty takers suggests Jordan Pickford and Kalvin Phillips were in line to take the sixth and seventh spot-kicks against Italy on Sunday. The clip shows Southgate briefing England's penalty takers in Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka ahead of the Euro 2020...

Comments / 0

Community Policy