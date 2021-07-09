Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Stocks close higher, capping a 3rd straight week of gains

By DAMIAN J. TROISE, ALEX VEIGA AP Business Writers
newsitem.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBond yields rebounded solidly and stock indexes notched new highs Friday as Wall Street closed out a choppy, holiday-shortened week of trading with the market's third straight weekly gain. The S&P 500 index rose 1.1% to an all-time high for the second time this week. The benchmark index more than...

www.newsitem.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wall Street#Stock Indexes
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Related
Commerce, CAInvestor's Business Daily

Dow Jones Erases Early Gains As Stock Market Reverses Amid Inflation Fears

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down nearly 100 points midday Friday, after erasing early gains driven by strong retail sales data. The Dow Jones industrials, S&P 500 and Nasdaq composite were all down around 0.2% in the stock market today. Small caps tracked by the Russell 2000 were up modestly. Volume was lower on both major exchanges vs. the same time Thursday.
StocksZacks.com

3 Stocks to Buy on the Dip for Long-Term Retail Growth

Retail sales popped 0.6% in June compared to May, the Commerce Department reported Friday. This topped projections but marks growth against May’s decline. Despite the positive June retail expansion, consumer sentiment has slipped amid rising prices and inflation worries. The good thing is the nearly completely reopened U.S. economy is...
Stocksfidelity.com

Nikkei dips below 28,000 as tech stocks track Nasdaq slide

(Reuters) - Japan's. benchmark Nikkei share average dipped below the psychologically key 28,000 mark on Friday as tech shares tracked declines on. overnight, while a continued surge in coronavirus infections dented investor sentiment. New COVID-19 infections leapt to 1,308 in. Tokyo. on Thursday, the highest since January, a week before...
Stocksinvesting.com

Denmark stocks higher at close of trade; OMX Copenhagen 20 up 0.15%

Investing.com – Denmark stocks were higher after the close on Friday, as gains in the Healthcare, Chemicals and Consumer Goods sectors led shares higher. At the close in Copenhagen, the OMX Copenhagen 20 rose 0.15%. The best performers of the session on the OMX Copenhagen 20 were Ambu A/S (CSE:AMBUb),...
StocksInvestorPlace

7 Growth Stocks That Could See Monster Gains in the Second Half of 2021

Investor Business Daily published a list of growth stocks on June 30 that are expecting between 75% and 814% earnings growth in their latest fiscal year. This happens to be the subject of my latest gallery. I’m looking for growth stocks that I believe will do well from here on out to the end of 2021. To make IBD’s list, a stock had to have momentum and healthy earnings growth.
StocksPosted by
AFP

US stocks mostly fall in profit taking after records

Wall Street stocks mostly fell Thursday despite strong corporate results, with analysts pointing to profit taking after major indices hit records in anticipation of earnings season. All three major indices had finished at records last Friday and again Monday just ahead of Tuesday's unofficial kickoff of earnings season. Wall Street has been bullish on the earnings in light of the strengthening US economy. "This could be a classic case of buy the rumor and sell the news," said Adam Sarhan of 50 Park Investments. "It's perfectly normal and healthy to see sellers show up after a big move up." The Dow Jones Industrial Average edged up 0.2 percent to 34,987.02.
Stockscheddar.com

Stocks Mixed in Early Trading, With Economy in Focus

Trader Robert Charmak works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Monday, July 12, 2021. (AP Photo/Richard Drew) Stocks were modestly lower in early trading Thursday, pulling major indexes a bit further below the record highs they marked at the beginning of the week. Investors continue to be focused on where the economy is headed as the pandemic wanes and also on the latest company earnings reports.
StocksInvestor's Business Daily

Dow Jones Gives Up Gains As These Tech Stocks Weigh; Nasdaq Gets Slammed

The Dow Jones Industrial Average struggled to hold gains Thursday afternoon, after erasing a 170-point loss despite pressure from big-cap tech stocks. The Nasdaq fell 0.9%, the S&P 500 slid 0.5% and the Dow Jones industrials gave up less than 0.1% in the stock market today. Small caps tracked by the Russell 2000 were down 0.9%. Volume was lower on both major exchanges vs. the same time Wednesday.
StocksPosted by
Reuters

US STOCKS-Nasdaq ends lower as investors sell Big Tech

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window.) * Tech sector ends four-day winning streak (New throughout, updates prices, market activity and comments to end of session) July 15 (Reuters) - The Nasdaq ended lower on Thursday,...
Stocksactionnewsjax.com

Stocks open higher; Citi, Wells Fargo lead gains for banks

Stocks are opening broadly higher on Wall Street Wednesday as several big companies reported results that were better than analysts were expecting. The S&P 500 was up 0.5%. Several banks were rising after turning in strong quarterly earnings reports. Wells Fargo and Citigroup both rose. American Airlines jumped 6% after forecasting better results than the market was expecting. Investors were also keeping a close eye on the latest inflation report, which showed that wholesale prices rose 1% in June, pushing price gains over the past 12 months up by a record 7.3%. European markets were mixed and Asian markets closed lower.
StocksZacks.com

Find Strong Stocks During Q2 Earnings Season with this First Profit Screener

JPM - Free Report) and other banking powers unofficially kicked off the next market-moving event this week, as they reported Q2 earnings results. All three major U.S. indexes have hit records in July, with the Nasdaq and the S&P 500 both touching new heights Tuesday, before closing regular hours lower. The tech-heavy index has surged 12% since mid-May, as investors take advantage of every opportunity to buy their favorite growth and technology stocks at discounted prices.
StocksThe Decatur Daily

Stocks ease below recent records as earnings reports roll in

Stocks gave up early gains and closed broadly lower Tuesday as investors weighed the latest quarterly earnings reports from big U.S. companies and new data pointing to rising inflation. The S&P 500 fell 0.4%, with most of the companies in the benchmark index losing ground. Banks, industrial stocks and companies...
StocksStreetInsider.com

Wall St opens lower as earnings gather pace; jobless claims fall

(Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened lower on Thursday following the latest batch of quarterly corporate earnings reports, while data showed the number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits fell last week as expected. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 8.4 points, or 0.02%, at the open...
Stocksnewsitem.com

Stocks end a wobbly day mixed and just shy of record highs

Wall Street capped a wobbly day of trading with mixed results Wednesday, as a rally in technology stocks was kept in check by a slide in banks and energy companies. The S&P 500 eked out a 0.1% gain after recovering from an early stumble and then losing much of its momentum by late afternoon. The benchmark index recovered some of its losses from a day earlier, but finished just short of its all-time high set on Monday.
Stocksinvesting.com

After Already Gaining 30% YTD, These 3 Growth Stocks Can Soar Even Higher

Growth stocks have been gaining traction lately on reflation trades and bullish market sentiment. And because the Fed recently reiterated its stance on maintaining its dovish monetary policy to further boost the economy, we expect popular growth stocks Goldman Sachs (GS), Zebra Technologies (ZBRA), and Nucor (NUE) to gain substantially. Read on. The stock markets have been rallying over the past couple of months, driven by the Fed’s unabated loose monetary policy and a strong, national vaccination drive. The major benchmark indexes are currently hovering near record highs, following Fed Chairman Powell’s statement that the U.S. job market “is still a ways off” from target levels. The S&P 500 has gained 36.6% over the past year and 16.3% year-to-date. And the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite has gained 13.9% year-to-date and 39.9% over the past year.
StocksShareCast

US pre-open: Wall Street futures mixed as bank earnings roll in

Wall Street futures were mixed ahead of the bell on Wednesday as second-quarter earnings from some of the biggest banks in the country were on tap. As of 1220 BST, Dow Jones futures were down 0.01%, while S&P 500 and Nasdaq-100 futures were 0.09% and 0.39% higher, respectively. The Dow...
StocksArkansas Online

Earnings, inflation news takes wind out of stocks

Stocks gave up early gains and closed broadly lower Tuesday as investors weighed the latest quarterly earnings reports from big U.S. companies and new data pointing to rising inflation. The S&P 500 fell 0.35%, with most of the companies in the benchmark index losing ground. Banks, industrial stocks and companies...

Comments / 0

Community Policy