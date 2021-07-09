Cancel
FDA head calls for inquiry into Alzheimer's drug review

By MATTHEW PERRONE AP Health Writer
newsitem.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (AP) — The acting head of the Food and Drug Administration on Friday called for a government investigation into highly unusual contacts between her agency's drug reviewers and the maker of a controversial new Alzheimer's drug. Dr. Janet Woodcock announced the extraordinary step via Twitter. It's the latest fallout...

