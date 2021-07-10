Cancel
Public Safety

Hackers disrupt Iran's rail service with fake delay messages

dailyjournal.net
 5 days ago

TEHRAN, Iran — Iran’s railroad system came under cyberattack on Friday, a semi-official news agency reported, with hackers posting fake messages about train delays or cancellations on display boards at stations across the country. The hackers posted messages such as “long delayed because of cyberattack” or “canceled” on the boards....

www.dailyjournal.net

Ali Khamenei
