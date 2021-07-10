Cancel
Indianapolis, IN

Indiana Black Expo celebration begins

By Megan Shinn WRTV
WRTV
 5 days ago
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Black Expo's 50th summer celebration is officially underway. It kicked off Thursday night with an ecumenical service at Grace Apostolic Church.

The event runs through July 18, and on Saturday, July 10, it's the summer celebration gala. It will feature some homegrown talent that has achieved super star status. The R&B group, After 7, features some Indianapolis natives.

WRTV's Megan Shinn talked with the group about coming back home and celebrating this milestone year.

