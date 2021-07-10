Severe Weather Statement issued for Box Butte, Dawes, Morrill by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-09 21:25:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-10 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside should move to a shelter, inside a strong building and away from windows. Target Area: Box Butte; Dawes; Morrill A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1030 PM MDT FOR BOX BUTTE...NORTHERN MORRILL AND SOUTH CENTRAL DAWES COUNTIES At 945 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Berea, or 9 miles west of Alliance, moving southeast at 65 mph. THIS INCLUDES THE CITY OF ALLIANCE! Clean up may be underway from earlier intense thunderstorms. SEEK SHELTER IMMEDIATELY inside a sturdy structure and away from windows! This is a very dangerous storm. HAZARD...80 mph wind gusts and golf ball size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be heavily damaged. Expect considerable damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles. Extensive tree damage and power outages are likely. This severe storm will be near Alliance around 955 PM MDT. Alliance Airport around 1000 PM MDT. Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include Marsland. HAIL...1.75IN WIND...80MPH