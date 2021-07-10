Flood Warning issued for Charles by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-09 23:48:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-10 02:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Charles FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 245 AM EDT SATURDAY FOR NORTHEASTERN CHARLES COUNTY At 1148 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated slow moving thunderstorms with very heavy rainfall across the warned area. Between 2.5 and 3.5 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include Waldorf... La Plata Bryans Road... Hughesville Charlotte Hall... Bryantown Pomfret... Port Tobacco Village Dentsville... Port Tobacco Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are possible in the warned area.