Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Monroe, Shelby by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-09 22:47:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-09 23:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 200 AM CDT for northeastern Missouri. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Monroe; Shelby A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1115 PM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN SHELBY AND CENTRAL MONROE COUNTIES At 1047 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Granville, moving southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Granville and Paris. This also includes Union Covered Bridge Historic Site. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH