Sports ‘n Stuff!

It’s been about 10 days since Major League Baseball implemented a concerted effort to enforce long established rules (Rules 3.01 and 6.02(c) and (d), specifically) that ban players from damaging the baseball or applying foreign substances of any kind to it. Despite how the haphazard mid-season implementation, awkward optics, and public outcry by pitchers make it seem, this policy change did not come about overnight. The use of foreign substances by pitchers to enhance performance is an issue that has been bubbling under the surface for some time. Teams and players were put on notice via a memo from the league office back in Spring Training about this issue and the league’s intent to enforce the rules. When that warning had no tangible effect the Commissioner’s office gave a few weeks’ notice before beginning a crackdown in earnest on June 21.