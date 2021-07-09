Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hobbies

Get outside: Hardin-area pond provides largemouth bass fishery

By BRETT FRENCH
ravallirepublic.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAbout 2.5 miles outside Hardin, close to the banks of one of Montana’s most popular trout rivers, Arapooish Pond offers an opportunity to fish for largemouth bass. The 28-acre pond is tucked into a treed corner only minutes off Interstate 90. Drive past the pond to access the lower Bighorn River, or to explore the river bottom along the 107-acre Arapooish fishing access site.

ravallirepublic.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Montana State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bass Fishing#Fishery#Largemouth Bass#The Pond#Crow Indian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Hobbies
News Break
Lifestyle
Related
Brainerd, MNBrainerd Dispatch

Summer bass

With the persistent hot weather, water temperatures in central Minnesota lakes have been rising, changing the dynamics of fish behavior. Steve Kohls / Brainerd Dispatch.
Hobbieshppr.org

Catch And Release Weekend

I’m sure most readers of my column are well aware of my take on catch and release. I’m all about the conservation of our fish and game but have absolutely no problem with the practice of releasing the fish I need for dinner into a hot cast iron skillet filled with cooking oil.
Hobbiesyourstephenvilletx.com

Clayton: Catch and release

I’m sure most readers of my column are well aware of my take on catch and release. I’m all about the conservation of our fish and game, but have absolutely no problem with the practice of releasing the fish I need for dinner into a hot cast iron skillet filled with cooking oil.
Laramie, WYWyoming Tribune Eagle

Jelm WHMA, Lake Hattie fisheries get attention from Game and Fish

RAWLINS – The Wyoming Game and Fish is focusing this summer on the habitat and health at two popular fisheries west of Laramie. A river restoration project on the Laramie River at the Jelm Wildlife Habitat Management Area will begin this month, addressing channel stability and habitat enhancements for trout throughout a 3,000-linear-foot reach of the river.
Lebanon County, PAPottsville Republican Herald

OUTDOORS: Swatara Creek Water Trail provides variety of outdoors treats, including smallmouth bass

Historic views, fishing opportunities, relaxation and adventure can all be had while paddling along the Swatara Creek Water Trail. Traversing the 60 miles from Pine Grove to the Pennsylvania Fish & Boat Commission’s Middletown Access on the Susquehanna River in Dauphin County, the waterway trail follows Swatara Creek through the heart of densely forested Swatara State Park, past Lebanon County farmland and through developed suburban woodlots. Remnants of the past remain in the form of Union Canal locks, abandoned railroad beds and geological rock outcroppings, including the only known lava deposits in the state of Pennsylvania.
Hobbiescasscountynow.com

Lake Fork named 2021’s best bass fishery

A study by the Recreational Boating & Fishing Foundation shows that in the past year nearly 55 million Americans have gone fishing. Those eager anglers hunting for giants need to look no further than Texas according to Bassmaster Magazine’s annual ranking of 100 Best Bass Lakes. Lake Fork, renowned for producing ...
Travelravallirepublic.com

Get outside: Theodore Roosevelt a refreshing national park experience

While Yellowstone and Glacier national parks call from the west, to the east lies another park with much to offer. Theodore Roosevelt National Park, just inside the North Dakota border about four hours from Billings, is a beautiful representation of everything the northern Great Plains has to offer. The park...
HobbiesParis Post-Intelligencer

Lazy days of summer descend on anglers

Remember back in the spring when nasty north winds whipped up whitecaps across the open waters of Kentucky Lake? Bone chilling winds cut like a knife and anglers had to pull up the hood on their jackets while attempting to find a fishing spot on the leeward side of a cove or bay. Chances are you were in that situation back in late March, April or perhaps a few days in May. It was a stubborn spring. Odds are you uttered to yourself or your fishing friends that you weren’t going to complain once the hot and humid days of summer arrived. Well, here they are. That barking sound you hear are the dog days of summer sounding off. Best take another sip from the water jug or bottled ice tea. Hot temperatures are gonna hang around until early September so just suck it up. This week’s fishing scene hasn’t changed much from last week, as both surface temperatures and lake levels are holding their own. Lake levels actually came up a few short inches from last week. Last week’s elevation in the Kentucky Dam area was 356.6 feet, but this week the reservoir has risen slightly and climbed back to 358.8 for a few days. Watch for TVA’s curve for the annual drawdown, which began in early July, to resume and elevation will likely fall by this weekend and into next week, barring any heavy thunderstorms. Surface temperatures are starting out in the early morning hours around 82 degrees but warming to the 84- to 86-degree range by midday. Water color is clear. The catfish bite is dependent on the flow of water during summer months. The current giveth and it taketh away. Decent stringers have been reported when current is present as it stimulates movement throughout the food chain. Moving water distributes plankton and that, in turn, stimulates activity from shad schools. And, if the shad are moving, so are the catfish. Some mornings, anglers who rise early attempting to beat the heat are discovering tough fishing as the current doesn’t start moving much until mid-morning, depending on the TVA’s generation schedule. It’s pretty much hit and miss as to when current kicks in, but most days there will be current present as the demand for hydro power is high during hot weather. Still producing have been nightcrawlers and chicken livers plus some commercial stink baits. A few anglers have managed to locate catalpa worms and that bait has always been a good choice. Productive depth ranges have been the 35- to 45-foot area, but some fish have been taken even deeper along the deep sides of the river channel. There have been a few pontoons and fishing boats using jugs and drifting the spread of multiple bait presentations over flats and some backwater areas at times scoring enough fish to keep the interest level up.
Sheridan, WYSheridan Press

Some of the best fisheries in the Sheridan area

SHERIDAN — There are myriad options for anglers and fish connoisseurs of all types in the Sheridan area, and as far as “the best fishery” goes, it all depends on what you want. All the areas to fish near Sheridan are viable for reel or fly rod fishing. Gordon Edwards,...
Wyoming StateOnlyInYourState

Wyoming’s Diamond Lake Trail Leads To A Magnificent Hidden Oasis

The Diamond Lake Trail is located in the Bridger Wilderness, which can be found in the Wind River Range mountains between Pinedale and Lander, adjacent to the Popo Agie Wilderness. This remote and rugged trail shows off some of the most stunning landscape you could ever hope to see – and somehow, it’s still quite a hidden gem.
Animalsbassmaster.com

Whatley lands big largemouth

It’s possible to focus on largemouth rather than smallmouth bass at the St. Lawrence River. Last year Brock Mosley finished third by doing exactly that. Brad Whatley has the big bass so far today with the 5-pound, 11-ounce largemouth pictured here. Whatley finished 9th at the St. Lawrence River in 2020. He’s having a good tournament here again this year. The Bivins, Texas, pro finished Day 2 in 19th place. He’s up to 16th on BassTrakk today with a 17-pound limit.
Hobbiesgearjunkie.com

Prep Food for a Backcountry Hunt With Kifaru

Aron Snyder and Frank Peralta break down how they prep food for their hunting season. And there are lots of great tidbits to help the average hunter pack food for a backcountry hunt. It’s prep season, hunters! This is, for sure, one of the most exciting times of the year....
Billings, MTravallirepublic.com

Fishing report: Fishing heats up on lower Yellowstone River

BILLINGS — Fishing on the lower Yellowstone River has kicked in as flows have dropped and the water clarity is decent. Anglers have been able to reel in sauger, walleyes, smallmouth and catfish. If the game fish aren’t biting, try bait with the potential to catch an assortment of nongame...
Hobbiesbassmaster.com

The smallmouth/largemouth question

In talking with anglers during Thursday’s weigh-in, it was fascinating to hear all of the different strategies for targeting Lake Champlain’s split population of largemouth and smallmouth. Brandon Lester, who finished ninth with 20 pounds, 1 ounce, started with smallmouth and then switched to largemouth. “I caught a decent bag...
Texas Stateccxmedia.org

Terry Tuma Fishing Tip: Texas Rigging for Largemouth Bass

In this week’s CCX Sports Fishing Tip Hall of Fame angler Terry Tuma talks about Texas rigging for catching largemouth bass. Terry says considering using a plastic worm 6 to 8 inches in length and it must hang straight for the best success. Terry often uses a smaller use worm...
Terrebonne Parish, LAhoumatimes.com

Fingerling Bass Released in Ponds at Bayou Country Sports Park

Terrebonne Parish Consolidated Government released fingerling bass yesterday to acclimate in the ponds at Bayou Country Sports Park. They dropped approximately 3,000-4,000 fingerlings in the main pond, 2,000 in the pond near Valhi Boulevard, and 500 in the pond near the boys’ baseball fields. The fingerling bass are currently about 2 inches long but are expected to grow fast. Within the next six weeks, they will be about 5-6 inches long. The bass will be ready to spawn by February to produce more.
Pine Grove, PAPottsville Republican Herald

OUTDOORS: Crappie bass provide plenty of action

PINE GROVE — Sweet Arrow Lake has become a trout fisherman’s go-to destination for quality and quantity of large, “lunker” trout, but anglers should be aware that some dandy crappies have also been taken at Sweet Arrow. Just ask the Krause twins, Ronny and Donny, or the “Crappie Master,” Don...
Annapolis, MDwhatsupmag.com

Recreational Striped Bass Season Closure Reminder

Annapolis, MD - The recreational striped bass season will be closed from midnight July 16 until 11:59 p.m. July 31, 2021 in the Maryland portion of the Chesapeake Bay and its tidal tributaries. During the closure period anglers will be prohibited from targeting striped bass, which includes catch-and-release (COMAR 08.02.15).

Comments / 0

Community Policy