Get outside: Hardin-area pond provides largemouth bass fishery

Remember back in the spring when nasty north winds whipped up whitecaps across the open waters of Kentucky Lake? Bone chilling winds cut like a knife and anglers had to pull up the hood on their jackets while attempting to find a fishing spot on the leeward side of a cove or bay. Chances are you were in that situation back in late March, April or perhaps a few days in May. It was a stubborn spring. Odds are you uttered to yourself or your fishing friends that you weren’t going to complain once the hot and humid days of summer arrived. Well, here they are. That barking sound you hear are the dog days of summer sounding off. Best take another sip from the water jug or bottled ice tea. Hot temperatures are gonna hang around until early September so just suck it up. This week’s fishing scene hasn’t changed much from last week, as both surface temperatures and lake levels are holding their own. Lake levels actually came up a few short inches from last week. Last week’s elevation in the Kentucky Dam area was 356.6 feet, but this week the reservoir has risen slightly and climbed back to 358.8 for a few days. Watch for TVA’s curve for the annual drawdown, which began in early July, to resume and elevation will likely fall by this weekend and into next week, barring any heavy thunderstorms. Surface temperatures are starting out in the early morning hours around 82 degrees but warming to the 84- to 86-degree range by midday. Water color is clear. The catfish bite is dependent on the flow of water during summer months. The current giveth and it taketh away. Decent stringers have been reported when current is present as it stimulates movement throughout the food chain. Moving water distributes plankton and that, in turn, stimulates activity from shad schools. And, if the shad are moving, so are the catfish. Some mornings, anglers who rise early attempting to beat the heat are discovering tough fishing as the current doesn’t start moving much until mid-morning, depending on the TVA’s generation schedule. It’s pretty much hit and miss as to when current kicks in, but most days there will be current present as the demand for hydro power is high during hot weather. Still producing have been nightcrawlers and chicken livers plus some commercial stink baits. A few anglers have managed to locate catalpa worms and that bait has always been a good choice. Productive depth ranges have been the 35- to 45-foot area, but some fish have been taken even deeper along the deep sides of the river channel. There have been a few pontoons and fishing boats using jugs and drifting the spread of multiple bait presentations over flats and some backwater areas at times scoring enough fish to keep the interest level up.