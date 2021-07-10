Cancel
Elections

US Voting Rights

Voice of America
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHost Carol Castiel and assistant producer at the Current Affairs Desk, Sydney Sherry, talk with Eliza Sweren-Becker, counsel in the Democracy Program at the Brennan Center for Justice, about the impact of the wave of restrictive voting laws emanating from mostly Republican state legislatures. Sweren-Becker also discusses the implications of the recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling upholding the state of Arizona’s new restrictive voting laws, the Department of Justice’s lawsuit against the state of Georgia, and the erosion of protections under the landmark Voting Rights Act of 1965.

Congress & Courtsbloomberglaw.com

Supreme Court Got It Right in Arizona Voting Law Decision

In one of the most anticipated decisions of the term, the U.S. Supreme Court sustained two Arizona voting procedures against a sweeping challenge under Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act of 1965. In the process, the court shaped the course of election litigation for years to come. But most importantly, the justices got it right.
Congress & Courtscitizensjournal.us

Black Activists Applaud Supreme Court Ruling For Voter Integrity

Affirming a major safeguard for voter integrity, the U.S. Supreme Court today upheld an Arizona ban on “ballot harvesting.” Members of the Project 21 black leadership network said this decision, coupled with the recent defeat of pro-harvesting legislation in the U.S. Senate, represents a decisive blow against the infamous election practice. “Today the U.S. Supreme Court upheld the right of state legislatures to adopt voter integrity measures offering all voters an equal opportunity to vote,” said Project 21 Co-Chairman Horace Cooper. “There is a huge difference between partisan advantage and racial advantage. Thankfully, the Court pushed away the progressive theory that courts should constitutionalize partisan electioneering rules by treating them as if they are racial ones. To do otherwise would invite the federal courts to completely take over all aspects of elections: redistricting, voting hours, polling sites and registration – all of which our Founders opposed.”
Congress & Courtsbloomberglaw.com

Justice Alito Is Wrong—Discrimination and Racism are Different Things

In its decision in Brnovich v. DNC, the U.S. Supreme Court continued a slow and steady reversal of protections from the civil rights era in the 1960s. Historically federal law protected people of color from discriminatory treatment. But in the decades since, the Supreme Court reversed civil rights protections for people of color, ignoring the will of Congress and everyday Americans who want to live their lives free from discrimination.
Presidential ElectionMSNBC

Biden to join push for congressional action on voting rights

The U.S. Supreme Court's center-left minority wants Congress to tackle voting rights. The U.S. Justice Department has explicitly urged Congress to tackle voting rights. Democratic state legislators are pleading with federal lawmakers to protect voting rights. And now President Joe Biden is stepping up in earnest, adding his voice to...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Fox News

CNN's April Ryan: Voting rights in the US have 'collapsed'

CNN political analyst April Ryan suggested during a White House press briefing on Tuesday that voting rights in the United States have virtually "collapsed." "The Grio" White House correspondent evoked the common liberal talking point while questioning White House press secretary Jen Psaki on President Biden's commitment to strengthening "the nation's oldest civil rights laws."
Arizona StateNewsweek

Arizona State Senator Calls for New Election, Says Biden Electors Must Be Recalled

Arizona Republican Sen. Wendy Rogers is calling for a new 2020 presidential election in her state, demanding officials "decertify the election" that took place in November. Rogers, who has been a public proponent of Arizona's multiple election audit efforts, took to Twitter Thursday to voice her opinion that, following updates from an election audit many believe to be without merit, if Arizona is to "get this right" a new election must take place.
Congress & CourtsThe Guardian

Democratic congresswoman arrested during voting rights protest at Capitol

Congresswoman Joyce Beatty, a Democrat of Ohio, was one of nine people arrested during a voting rights protest at the Capitol this afternoon. Beatty, who serves as the chair of the Congressional Black Caucus, shared a photo on Twitter of US Capitol police (USCP) officers putting a zip-tie on her and escorting her out of the building.
Immigrationarcamax.com

Noncitizens are slowly gaining voting rights

Two Vermont cities have joined the short but growing list of jurisdictions that allow residents who are not U.S. citizens to vote in local elections. The Vermont legislature late last month overrode vetoes by Republican Gov. Phil Scott, greenlighting voter-approved changes to the city charters of Montpelier and Winooski. Those cities now allow all residents over age 18 to vote in city elections, regardless of citizenship status. Noncitizen voting in federal elections remains illegal nationwide.
Presidential Electionwrkf.org

The Right To Vote: The Impact Of Shelby County V. Holder On Voting Rights

And that case, Shelby County v. Holder, is what we're going to examine today in our series The Right To Vote. As the vice president mentioned, that Supreme Court case has, in part, made it possible for states to enact new restrictive voting laws. So let's go back. Shelby County is in the heart of Alabama, and that's where a Black city council member named Ernest Montgomery initially lost his bid for reelection in 2008, after his district was redrawn to include fewer voters of color.

