Yankees blank Astros in series opener

By Danielle Lerner
Houston Chronicle
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA sellout crowd of 40,857 fans packed Minute Maid Park on Friday night for the Yankees’ first game in Houston since Game 6 of the 2019 ALCS. The majority left disappointed. Unlike the last time the Yankees visited, the Astros did not save themselves with a late offensive explosion. Houston sputtered out three hits as the top four hitters in the lineup — Jose Altuve, Myles Straw, Michael Brantley and Yuli Gurriel — combined to go 0-for-16. Kyle Tucker (2-for-3) was the only success story at the plate with two doubles; the Astros both times left him out to dry.

www.houstonchronicle.com

