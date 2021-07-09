Search and rescue teams called to help injured horseback rider – Cache Valley Daily

LOGAN — A 70-year-old man was hospitalized after he was injured while horseback riding southwest of Tony Grove Lake. The accident occurred Friday morning around 10:40 a.m. Cache County Sheriff’s Lt. Doyle Peck said the man was in the Cottonwood Spring area, northeast of Mt. Elmer, when the horse rolled on top of him. Deputies are unsure whether the horse stumbled or threw off the victim, before rolling over him.