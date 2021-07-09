Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Larksville, PA

Woman treated for smoke inhalation following Larksville house fire

By Patrick Kernan
Posted by 
Times Leader
Times Leader
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aVdnW_0asiOGgR00
One person was treated for smoke inhalation following a fire at this home on Falcon Drive, Larksville, Friday night. Patrick Kernan | Times Leader
LARKSVILLE — One person was treated for smoke inhalation following a house fire on Falcon Drive Friday night. There was no immediate word on the woman’s condition. Crews responded to the home about 9:30 p.m., where a neighbor reportedly helped put out the blaze, that may have started with an exhaust fan in the bathroom.

Comments / 0

Times Leader

Times Leader

2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
408K+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Opinion and more from the Wilkes-Barre Times Leader.

 https://www.timesleader.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Accidents
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
Home, PA
City
Larksville, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#House Fire#Smoke Inhalation#Accident
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Accidents
News Break
Public Safety
Related
Hanover Township, PAPosted by
Times Leader

Police: Mother charged after child found wandering hall of motel, another child sitting on marijuana

WILKES-BARRE TWP. — Township police arrested a woman after allegedly finding her child wandering the halls of Motel 6 and a toddler sitting on marijuana that covered a bed. Katherine Wiegopolski, 41, of Mark Drive, Hanover Township, was found inside a motel room where police say a toddler was on a bed covered with marijuana Tuesday, according to court records.
Public SafetyPosted by
Times Leader

Man’s ear split open during fight

PLAINS TWP. — Township police arrested a man they allege assaulted another man with a jack handle splitting his ear in half. Jeffrey David Steltz, 43, residing at the Wood Spring Suites hotel on Bear Creek Commons, was involved in a fight with Joshua Forrester-Westad outside the facility Tuesday night, according to court records.

Comments / 0

Community Policy