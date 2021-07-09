Woman treated for smoke inhalation following Larksville house fire

One person was treated for smoke inhalation following a fire at this home on Falcon Drive, Larksville, Friday night. Patrick Kernan | Times Leader

LARKSVILLE — One person was treated for smoke inhalation following a house fire on Falcon Drive Friday night. There was no immediate word on the woman’s condition. Crews responded to the home about 9:30 p.m., where a neighbor reportedly helped put out the blaze, that may have started with an exhaust fan in the bathroom.