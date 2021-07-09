Woman treated for smoke inhalation following Larksville house fire

View more in
Larksville, PA
Times Leader
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
408K+
Views
ABOUT
Local News, Sports, Opinion and more from the Wilkes-Barre Times Leader.https://www.timesleader.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Related
Hanover Township, PA|Posted byTimes Leader
Police: Mother charged after child found wandering hall of motel, another child sitting on marijuana
WILKES-BARRE TWP. — Township police arrested a woman after allegedly finding her child wandering the halls of Motel 6 and a toddler sitting on marijuana that covered a bed. Katherine Wiegopolski, 41, of Mark Drive, Hanover Township, was found inside a motel room where police say a toddler was on a bed covered with marijuana Tuesday, according to court records.
Public Safety|Posted byTimes Leader
Man’s ear split open during fight
PLAINS TWP. — Township police arrested a man they allege assaulted another man with a jack handle splitting his ear in half. Jeffrey David Steltz, 43, residing at the Wood Spring Suites hotel on Bear Creek Commons, was involved in a fight with Joshua Forrester-Westad outside the facility Tuesday night, according to court records.
Hanover Township, PA|Posted byTimes Leader
Hanover Township police investigating stabbing at Hanover Village
HANOVER TWP. — A 27-year-old man suffered lacerations to his arm, hand and torso during a fight in the 200 block of Hanover Village early Thursday morning, Police Chief Al Walker said. Walker said the victim was transported to Wilkes-Barre General Hospital for what he described were non-life threatening injuries.
Mountain Top, PA|Posted byTimes Leader
Mountain Top man charged with DUI crash on Christmas Eve
FAIRVIEW TWP. — A man from Dorrance Township had a blood alcohol level above the legal limit after he crashed nearly head-on with another vehicle that seriously injured a couple on Christmas Eve, according to charges filed Tuesday. Stanley W. Pawlowski Jr., 55, of Alberdeen Road, is facing aggravated assault...
Hanover Township, PA|Posted byTimes Leader
Police: WB man had semi-automatic handgun with obliterated serial
JENKINS TWP. — A Wilkes-Barre man was arrested Tuesday after he was found to possess a semi-automatic handgun with an obliterated serial number.
Luzerne County, PA|Posted byTimes Leader
Man arrested after allegedly stabbing neighbor during parking dispute
WILKES-BARRE — City police arrested Victor Maisonet-Serpa, 32, on allegations he stabbed a neighbor during a parking dispute on New Alexander Street
Hanover Township, PA|Posted byTimes Leader
Man faces charges in alleged fentanyl sale to officer
HANOVER TWP. — A narcotics operation conducted on Wednesday resulted in the arrest of a man caught selling fentanyl to an undercover officer. Hec
Hanover Township, PA|Posted byTimes Leader
Hanover Twp. drug suspects appear for arraignment
HANOVER TWP. — Two suspects arrested in a narcotics operation back in May appeared in court for their preliminary arraignments on Tuesday. Chante
Comments / 0