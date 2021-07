Humidity levels are high Thursday morning but not in the 90s like we have started every other morning this week so we do not have any fog right now. Winds will be between 5-15mph with gusts up to 20-30mph. Temperatures are warm in the 60s and 70s with high dew points too. It’s muggy outside as we head into Thursday already and that’s the way it will stay for a while. The rain and storms are off to our northwest. We could see a few spotty showers earlier today but these will not last long. We will see numerous showers and thunderstorms as we head into later this evening and the overnight hours of early Friday morning. Most of the valley is under a marginal risk of seeing some strong to severe storms. Most of the weather we will see tonight and tomorrow morning is going to stay a little south of I70 and northward where we are under marginal risk. Winds and heavy rains will be the biggest thing to look out for. More rain and storms are in the forecast for Friday and some of Saturday. Sunday is going to be the better day out of the weekend. Highs near 90 Thursday. Lows in the lower 70s overnight Thursday.