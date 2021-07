Imagine a table set just for you. The journey toward building a strong and self-aware you includes all pieces of the lifestyle “pie”—including how we nourish our bodies. But before we dig into what is actually on our plates, we invite you to consider more deeply what that dream table set for one has to offer beyond proteins and fiber, fruits and vegetables. That’s the foundation of a healthy you—knowing yourself and what fuels you emotionally and socially as well as physically. What comes next springs from that sense of self first. With a topic that can stir up a great deal of emotions and conflict, SI SwimLife is here to support you in cultivating a trusting relationship with yourself and your diet.