Museums evoke a sense of wonder to those young and old – small little faces and hands pressed up against glass cases that hold creatures we rarely see or have been extinct for a long time. But what if I told you that those were just a fraction of the animals in the building? Behind those “STAFF ONLY” doors lies a maze of hallways that eventually lead one to the archives. There, in either glass bottles or drawers or hooks, are thousands of animals seldom seen by the public.