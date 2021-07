The Philadelphia Phillies (43-44) will challenge the Boston Red Sox (55-35) in Game 3 of a three-game weekend series at Fenway Park in Boston on Sunday, July 11, 2021, at 1:10 PM ET. Philadelphia split the first two installments of a series against the Boston Red Sox this weekend. The Phillies lost the opening match at 5-11 on Friday but managed to bounce back with an 11-2 victory over the Red Sox on Saturday. The Philadelphia Phillies will engage with the Boston Red Sox in a rubber match to break the tie on Sunday. Last time out, starter Matt Moore lasted for 4.1 innings of work and allowed just two earned runs on three hits with three walks granted while striking out one Boston batter in the win. Second Baseman Jean Segura led the charge with three RBIs on three base hits and made two runs in the winning effort for the Phillies.