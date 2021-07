We as a society have come so far since the days of our grandmothers, we’ve made so many strides and shattered those glass ceilings again and again. Yet even in this day and age, taking a career break is still stigmatized. Whether it's for a dependent's caregiving or even more personal reasons, taking a career break is still looked down upon in lots of industries. We are working to spread awareness on how to orchestrate a successful career break with a return to the workforce that is seamless and pleasant for all involved. It’s important to learn from those who have taken a break, overcome adversities, and successfully returned to work. Take a breath and repeat- “You're not alone, this is an achievable dream, now let’s get started.” You’ll be surprised by how much a little bit of inspiration can go towards getting you mentally ready to return to work.