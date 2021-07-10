Cancel
Jeffersonville Arts Jam to host final festival Saturday

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLocal golf champ shares passion for sport he grew up with. A central Vermont college golfer on Thursday claimed the Vermont Amateur Championship. If it’s blue and green, let it be. Predicting gypsy moth caterpillar’s cycle an inexact science. Updated: 17 hours ago. Gypsy moth caterpillars continue to cause devastation...

Cornish, NHWCAX

Summerfest takes center stage in the Upper Valley

CORNISH, N.H. (WCAX) - The big top is back in Cornish, New Hampshire, for Summerfest. It’s another sign that we all continue to come back from COVID. “This came out of a call to action from the National Park Service what to do with this property,” said Evans Haile, the executive director of Opera North.
South Burlington, VTWCAX

South Burlington group fights invasive species by the root

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A South Burlington group is battling invasive species by the root through environmental-friendly ways. This isn’t your average weeding team. They are South Burlington’s Weed Warriors. “No it’s fantastic to have the people power, and I would love to see more people out here,” said...
Anderson County, TNWYSH AM 1380

Picnic Saturday hosted by AC Dems

Anderson County Democrats will host a picnic from 6 to 8 pm on Saturday, July 17th, at the Pavilion at the Oak Ridge Marina on Melton Lake Drive. Hot dogs, toppings, side dishes and cold drinks will be provided at the picnic, which is being sponsored by the Anderson County Democratic Women’s Club and the Anderson County Democratic Party. They request that those attending don’t bring food to share, although they may bring food for themselves.
Bardstown, KYKentucky Standard

Council hosting Jamming into School event Monday at Keystone

Event will offer program registration opportunities, info. The Nelson County Community Early Childhood Council is hosting a back-to-school event Monday evening at Keystone Cinemas that will help register children for early childhood programs, share information on community services and resources, and offer a chance to earn free movie tickets to see Space Jam: New Legacy.
Sackets Harbor, NYwwnytv.com

Sackets Can-Am Festival is Saturday

SACKETS HARBOR, New York (WWNY) - The 49th annual Sackets Harbor Can-Am Festival is this weekend. Chamber of Commerce president Manna Doyle says it’s a celebration of the relationship between the U.S. and Canada. Watch the video for his interview on 7 News This Morning. The festival runs from 10...
Boulder, COColorado Daily

Boulder Creek Fest ushers in weekend of music, a big-name jam night, an art market, beer festival and kids activities

Before the pandemic, Boulder Creek Festival carried on a long tradition as the official kick-off to Boulder’s summer, taking place over Memorial Day weekend. While this year the three-day festival will now launch in the middle of the summer, kicking off on Friday, it still promises free live music from a vast lineup, plenty of food, fresh work by multiple artisans, carnival rides and even more opportunities to taste offerings from breweries throughout Colorado.
Grand Isle, VTWCAX

Super Senior: Mary Turner

GRAND ISLE, Vt. (WCAX) - Mary Turner summers in Grand Isle State Park, a place she calls “a little piece of heaven.” “It’s gorgeous,” Turner said, “Absolutely beautiful.”. For the last decade, she has been taking in the scenery on the shores of Lake Champlain. The campground is Vermont’s most...
Laguna Beach, CAKTLA.com

Sawdust Art Festival 2021 returns

The summer Sawdust Art Festival was limited to weekends last year due to the pandemic. This summer it’s back. It is open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Sundays through Thursdays, and from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays now through September 5, 2021. Admission for adults is...
Yucca Valley, CAz1077fm.com

YUCCA VALLEY SUMMER MUSIC FESTIVAL CONTINUES SATURDAY

Locals and Visitors are invited to the Yucca Valley Summer Music Festival this Saturday (July 17) evening. Gary Daigneault invites you to enjoy a night of Blues, Jazz and Pop…. After cancellation in 2020 due to Covid, the Town of Yucca Valley Summer Music Festival is back. After a 4th...
FestivalPlainview Daily Herald

NRHC to host Ranch Day Saturdays

The National Ranching Heritage Center at Texas Tech will has special Ranch Day Saturday events every week through October 2. The first event is set for Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. “Every Saturday we’ll emphasize a different aspect of ranch life,” said Julie Hodges, Helen DeVitt Jones Endowed...
Stratford, OKThe Ada News

Peach Festival set for Saturday in Startford

It’s that time of year to get a little peachy in Stratford as local folks are busy preparing to host one big festival. Visitors are again expected flock in by the bushels as it’s the Stratford Peach Festival coming throughout much of Saturday, July 17 in the local city park.
Designleelanaunews.com

G-A Art Center hosts workshops

The GAAC is preparing aspiring plein air painters in three workshops. The first, next Thursday, July 22, is a one-day event for emerging painters who desire to further their skills while appreciating the beauty of nature in Sleeping Bear country. This will be followed by “Painting the Figure in the Landscape” July 28 and 29. Participants will learn and practice […]
Lansing, MIPosted by
94.9 WMMQ

Announcing The “Dam Jam” Music Festival at Lansing’s Old Town

It all starts Thursday, hosted by 5:01 it’s a three day event featuring local musicians. It’s happening in Old Town on Michigan’s riverfront. Not only is there music, but you can also explore Lansing’s River Trail on foot, or bicycle. You can even kayak down the river if you desire. There will be vendors and food from local eateries for you to enjoy in Lansing’s famous Arts district.
Aurora, ILPosted by
The Voice

Back the Vax in Aurora festival Saturday, July 31

As restrictions are lifted, the arts and culture sector in Illinois recognizes that continuing to get audiences and communities vaccinated is important for safely returning to in-person arts activities. Artists in 24 regions across Illinois are creating more than 72 pro-vaccination projects this Summer because vaccines are widely available. Aurora...
CarsBeacon

Lakeside hosts Wooden Boat Show, Plein Air Art Festival

This weekend the Lakeside waterfront will transform into an outdoor showroom of classic wooden boats and plein air artists. Wooden boat cruisers will line the lawn of Hotel Lakeside for the 18th annual Lakeside Wooden Boat Show on Sunday, July 18 from noon to 4 p.m. and plein air artists will practice their craft throughout Lakeside the entire weekend, July 16-18.
Brush Prairie, WAClarkCountyToday

Hockinson Blueberry Festival returns Saturday

HOCKINSON — Following the success of last year’s inaugural event, the Hockinson Blueberry Festival is returning to celebrate the area’s blueberry farms and small businesses. Hosted by the Hockinson Main Street Team in collaboration with Hockinson School District, the festival is scheduled to take place on Saturday (July 17) from...
Festivalhamptonroadsmessenger.com

VLM Hosting Dino Pajama Jam

Oin the Virginia Living Museum (VLM) for some dino-tastic family fun! Get your tickets for the Dino Pajama Jam on Friday, July 24 from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. Party with a Live DJ on the dance floor, enjoy light snacks and participate in arts and crafts activities. Tickets are $7 for members and $12 for non-members; children ages two and under are free. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.thevlm.org. Don’t forget you can return to the prehistoric past all summer long at the VLM! Now through September 6, enjoy their new exhibit Jurassic Giants, which features Giganotosaurus, the largest animatronic dinosaur ever on display. Journey back millions of years to the Triassic, Jurassic and Cretaceous periods and experience life-like dinosaurs around every turn. Both indoor and outdoor displays include a variety of roaring, stomping, water spitting dinosaurs. Special programs for Jurassic Giants include Dino Yoga, planetarium and animal shows, Original Virginia Dinosaur Tracks, the Dinosaur Discovery Trail and more. Visit the VLM website for all the details.
Napavine, WAhometowndebate.com

Napavine FunTime festival this Saturday

Napavine FunTime festival is Saturday the 17th of July. But the events like most start on Friday with the festival ending on Saturday. Starting the activities off is the Rebecca Lodge. They are hosting a lunch on the 16th along with a bazaar. On Saturday, the Rebecca Lodge will have breakfast available from 7:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m.

