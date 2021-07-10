Fields, homes northwest of the metro see damage from Friday storm
WOODWARD, Iowa — Friday afternoon's storm filled with hail left some damage in its wake across Boone County. In Woodward, homeowners spent part of the afternoon looking through different areas of damage across their property. Mark Devine's home had broken windows, holes in his siding, and a birdhouse was destroyed in his backyard. He recalls seeing golf ball-sized hail and larger when the storm passed and he walked outside of his home.www.kcci.com
