Local high school baseball players showcase talent at All-American Game

WEST ORANGE, NJ — On the weekend of Saturday, June 26, the Seton Hall Prep lacrosse team participated in the ninth annual National High School Showcase at Blandain Park in Columbia, Md. The team had a great tournament, going 4-1. The team opened the showcase defeating Yona from Milton, Ga., 15-2. In the next round, the team defeated the Boys’ Latin School from Baltimore, 9-3. In the elite round of 8, the team defeated Blue Shamrocks from Howell, Mich., 15-1. In the semifinal round, the team lost a tough game to the No. 1 team in the country this last spring, McDonogh School, from Owings Mills, Md., 8-7, in overtime and, in the consolation round, the team defeated Deerfield Academy, from Deerfield, Mass., 6-5. Some of the outstanding players were forward Matt Wrede, goalie John Zanelli, faceoff player Will Giarrusso and long-stick middie Ethan Ackerman.
