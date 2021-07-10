Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Denver, CO

Local high school baseball players showcase talent at All-American Game

Posted by 
9NEWS
9NEWS
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

DENVER — It was a dream almost all high school baseball players in Colorado have. With the MLB All-Star game coming to Denver this weekend, it provided an opportunity for some of the top prospects in the country to showcase their talents at Coors Field for the High School All-American Game on Friday evening.

www.9news.com

Comments / 0

9NEWS

9NEWS

Denver, CO
13K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Denver local news

 https://www.9news.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Denver, CO
Denver, CO
Education
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Education
Local
Colorado Sports
County
Denver, CO
Denver, CO
Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baseball Players#American Game#Roku Tv#Fire Tv#National League#Prep Rally#Next#Denver Broncos#Kusa#Roku#Apple Tv And Fire Tv
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Apple TV
News Break
Amazon
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
News Break
High School
News Break
Education
News Break
MLB
Related
MLBPosted by
The Spun

Everyone Asked The Same Question During All-Star Game

Tonight’s 2021 MLB All Star Game is underway on Fox — and there’s been one major complaint from fans about the broadcast. During the second inning of the AL vs. NL matchup, there was a constant ringing sound going on in the background of the game. Countless fans from around the league took to Twitter to ask the same question: “Is anyone else hearing that?”
Old Lyme, CTThe Day

All-Area High School Athletes

The Day's All-Area Boys' Tennis Player of the Year: Old Lyme's George Danes. No one in the Shoreline Conference was better than Old Lyme senior George Danes, who went undefeated in singles action for the third regular season in a row, winning the Shoreline title and earning all-state honors. GALLERIES:...
Page County, VADaily News-Record

Local Wrestling Talent Remains High

Editor’s note: We have begun a new series called ‘Who’s Next?’, taking a look at up-and-coming area prep athletes to watch for during the 2021-22 academic year. The fifth installment takes a look at wrestling. In a year where every sport sanctioned by the Virginia High School League was impacted...
Denver, COsentinelcolorado.com

Baseball: Grandview’s Reese Chapman headed to All-American Game

DENVER | Grandview’s Reese Chapman is headed to the Major League Baseball and USA Baseball High School All-American Game and he doesn’t have to go far to play. The Wolves’ standout outfielder — coming off a spring season in which the left-handed hitter had a .350 batting average, had 12 of his 21 hits go for extra bases, drove in 23 runs and stole 16 bases in just 17 games for coach Scott Henry’s team — is part of a group of prep players from across the country slated to play in the game at 5 p.m. Friday at Coors Field as part of the festivities around the MLB All-Star Game.
MLBpinstripedprospects.com

Luis Medina Ready to Showcase Talent on Big Stage of Future’s Game

Instead of pitching on his normal turn through the rotation against Erie, Somerset right-hander Luis Medina will instead leave the team and board a plane headed to the Mile High City to pitch in Sunday’s SiriusXM All-Star Future’s Game. Medina, along with uber-prospect Jasson Dominguez will represent the Yankees organization in the premiere prospect showcase event of the year at Coors Field in Colorado.
Irrigon, OREast Oregonian

Local 3A baseball players rake in awards

IRRIGON — The 3A Special District 5 coaches recently handed out all-league honors, albeit with a little twist. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and because a full league schedule was not played, there was just one list of players. There was no Player of the Year or Coach of the Year.
Baton Rouge, LALSUSports.net

All-American Jacob Berry Transfers to LSU Baseball

BATON ROUGE, La. – Arizona All-American infielder Jacob Berry, who helped lead the Wildcats to the 2021 College World Series and the Pac-12 championship, has transferred to LSU, coach Jay Johnson announced Sunday. Berry, a product Queen Creek, Ariz., batted .352 in 2021 with team highs of 17 homers and...
NFL9News

As Hall of Fame beckons, Peyton paying attention to Broncos' ownership situation

DENVER — Sale, no sale, partial sale, status quo, lawsuit, stay the trial. About all anyone knows about the future of the Broncos’ ownership situation is no one knows. Given this time of uncertainty at the organization’s top -- given there will be a new person at the top whether from within or outside within, say, a year or two – would Peyton Manning ever consider a role with the team?
Denver, CO9News

Golden's own Mark Melancon to attend second All-Star Game at Coors Field

DENVER — Wearing his Padres uniform, Mark Melancon was at his Major League Baseball All-Star media station Monday, standing as a reminder of how fast time flies. In his senior year in high school, he quarterbacked the Golden Demons to the state championship game. He was the sixth man for the Golden basketball team that reached the state semifinals. To cap it all, he was the star of Golden’s 2003 state championship baseball team.
Romney, WVMineral Daily News-Tribune

Scorching hot success: Soccer classic showcases local talent

ROMNEY - The third annual Coldwell Banker Classic was played under scorching hot conditions at Sunrise Summit on the campus of Hampshire High School last Saturday. If the sun was hot, and it was, Calvary Christian Academy was even hotter, dominating play in the five-team field to claim the top prize in the tourney.
Carthage, TXpanolawatchman.com

High School Softball: Carthage's Jones to play in TGCA All-Star Game

Carthage High School softball player Ashton Jones will play in the Class 1A-4A TGCA All-Star game on Tuesday in Arlington. The game will take place at the Workman Softball Complex and is part of the TGCA Summer Convention. “I feel very honored about it, to be chosen for this opportunity,”...
Marshall, WIhngnews.com

Petersen excited to end high school football career at all-star game

Kelby Petersen is happy he’ll get to play in at least one more football game in his career. The 2021 Marshall High School graduate had a phenomenal four-year run for the Cardinals’ program. Petersen isn’t sure if he’ll play football at the college level, so being selected to compete in the annual Wisconsin Football Coaches Association All-Star Small School Game might be his last hurrah as an athlete. The Small School Game will be held at Titan Stadium in Oshkosh on Saturday, July 17; kick-off is scheduled for 2 p.m.
West Orange, NJessexnewsdaily.com

SHP lacrosse excels at annual National High School Showcase

WEST ORANGE, NJ — On the weekend of Saturday, June 26, the Seton Hall Prep lacrosse team participated in the ninth annual National High School Showcase at Blandain Park in Columbia, Md. The team had a great tournament, going 4-1. The team opened the showcase defeating Yona from Milton, Ga., 15-2. In the next round, the team defeated the Boys’ Latin School from Baltimore, 9-3. In the elite round of 8, the team defeated Blue Shamrocks from Howell, Mich., 15-1. In the semifinal round, the team lost a tough game to the No. 1 team in the country this last spring, McDonogh School, from Owings Mills, Md., 8-7, in overtime and, in the consolation round, the team defeated Deerfield Academy, from Deerfield, Mass., 6-5. Some of the outstanding players were forward Matt Wrede, goalie John Zanelli, faceoff player Will Giarrusso and long-stick middie Ethan Ackerman.

Comments / 0

Community Policy