Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Shohei Ohtani reaches upper deck in Seattle with 33rd homer

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KKVcQ_0asiLGeE00

SEATTLE (AP) — Shohei Ohtani’s league-leading 33rd home run of the season Friday night put him in rare company in the history of the Seattle Mariners’ home ballpark.

Ohtani’s solo shot in the third inning off Marco Gonzales soared into the top deck of right field at T-Mobile Park. The Angels’ two-way phenom is the sixth player to reach the upper deck of the right field seats since the stadium opened in 1999. MLB’s Statcast projected the homer at 463 feet.

Ohtani’s blast left a buzz through the ballpark and caused a couple of fans sitting alone in that section of the stadium to duck as the ball drew closer. It landed above the fifth row of seats before hitting a concrete wall and ricocheting back down into the lower levels.

The Angels dugout erupted in excitement and disbelief after Ohtani’s left-handed swing. Justin Upton put his hands on his head in shock when it landed in the upper deck.

Ohtani is the first player since Albert Pujols to in 2006 to hit 33 or more homers in his first 82 games of a season. He’s on pace for 61.

The others to have reached the upper deck at T-Mobile Park are Joey Gallo (2020), Daniel Vogelbach (2019), Nomar Mazara (2019), Carlos Delgado (2001) and Mo Vaughn (1999).

___

Comments / 0

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

507K+
Followers
276K+
Post
238M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Daniel Vogelbach
Person
Carlos Delgado
Person
Marco Gonzales
Person
Justin Upton
Person
Albert Pujols
Person
Mo Vaughn
Person
Homer
Person
Shohei Ohtani
Person
Nomar Mazara
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Upper Deck#Seattle#Ap#The Seattle Mariners#Angels#Statcast
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Seattle Mariners
News Break
Sports
News Break
Baseball
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Angels
News Break
MLB
Related
MLBPosted by
The Big Lead

Red Sox Pitcher Adam Ottavino Waved, Cussed at Shohei Ohtani After Final Out

The Boston Red Sox beat the Los Angeles Angels, 5-4, on Monday. Boston's Adam Ottavino earned the save despite giving up one run on two hits and a walk. He enticed Shohei Ohtani into a game-ending ground out (on a rocket hit right at the second baseman who was in shallow right because of the shift) with two runners on. To celebrate he waved at Ohtani and appeared to scream "happy birthday bitch" at MLB's home run leader.
BaseballYardbarker

Watch: Shohei Ohtani hits ridiculous home run to catwalk at Tropicana Field

Shohei Ohtani hit an absolutely monstrous home run to lead off Friday’s game against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field. Los Angeles Angels manager Joe Maddon decided to bat Ohtani in the leadoff spot against the Rays. The move paid off immediately as Ohtani destroyed the third pitch he saw to deep right field. The ball went to the catwalk at the Trop.
MLBPosted by
NJ.com

What Yankees’ Aaron Judge thinks of Angels’ Shohei Ohtani

NEW YORK — Angels star Shohei Ohtani crushed two home runs in the Yankees’ 11-5 win at Yankee Stadium on Tuesday night. Ohtani, who also went deep Monday, will start on the mound and hit for himself Wednesday. Introducing Yankees Insider: Get exclusive news, behind-the-scenes observations and the ability to...
MLBwmleader.com

Shohei Ohtani no longer AL MVP favorite

Maybe Shohei Ohtani being surpassed as AL MVP favorite is just wishful thinking from BetMGM. Ohtani’s unbelievable season for the Los Angeles Angels is a problem for BetMGM. Ohtani, who opened at +1100 odds to win AL MVP, has 41.1% of tickets and 39.5% of the money on him to win the award. Ohtani has 25 homers, second in the AL, and a 2.58 ERA. We’ve never seen anything like this in the past century of Major League Baseball. Ohtani is the biggest liability BetMGM has in the AL MVP futures market. His current odds at BetMGM are +105.
MLBPosted by
The Spun

Look: Paige Spiranac Revealed Her Favorite MLB Player

It’s one of the biggest weeks of the year for Major League Baseball. It’s All-Star Week in Denver, Colorado. The Home Run Derby, featuring talents like Juan Soto and Pete Alonso, will take place on Monday evening. The All-Star Game will then take place on Tuesday evening. All eyes will...
MLBPosted by
610 Sports Radio

Watch: Ohtani home run goes where few have gone before

The legend of Angels star Shohei Ohtani grows seemingly by the day. In his latest incredible feat, the two-way star cracked an impossibly long home run at T-Mobile Park in Seattle on Friday night, leaving jaws slack while joining a select few who have reached the upper tank at the famously pitcher-friendly ballpark.
MLBPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

Video: Angels announcer Matt Vasgersian furious over Shohei Ohtani strikeout call

Los Angeles Angels announcer Matt Vasgersian was livid over a strike three call made against Shohei Ohtani on Saturday night. Ohtani was batting in the top of the sixth inning with his Angels down 1-0 to the Seattle Mariners. He had a 2-2 count and Chris Flexen threw a changeup low and away. The pitch faded out of the zone, but umpire Kerwin Danley called it strike three for the second out of the inning.
MLBPosted by
The Big Lead

Someone Please Save Shohei Ohtani From the Angels

Shohei Ohtani is the most exciting thing to happen to baseball since Benny pickled The Beast. Ohtani is a modern day Babe Ruth, which seems like a big deal since Ruth is on the Mount Rushmore of larger than life mythical sports figures who actually existed. That's how awesome Ohtani looks right now.
MLBPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Shohei Ohtani struck out looking on a terrible call and the Angels' announcer crushed the ump

Los Angeles Angels star Shohei Ohtani is in the middle of a historic season that will likely never be forgotten. He’s currently leading all of baseball with 33 home runs (five better than anyone else) and last week he became the first player in history to be named to the All-Star game as both a fielder and a pitcher (he’s currently 4-1 with a 3.49 ERA).
MLBSporting News

Angels' Mike Trout on Shohei Ohtani's most impressive trait, MLB's sticky stuff crackdown

Mike Trout may have the best seat in the house. The superstar outfielder is, unfortunately, still nursing a calf injury that will keep him out until after the All-Star Break. But while Trout has been sidelined, teammate Shohei Ohtani has been stealing the show, something typically reserved for Trout — and doing things that baseball hasn't seen in, well, ever.
BaseballNew York Post

Stephen A. Smith apologizes for Shohei Ohtani comments: ‘I screwed up’

Hours after critiquing Shohei Ohtani’s use of an interpreter — and unsuccessfully trying to explain them — ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith has issued an apology for his remarks. “Let me apologize right now,” Smith wrote. “As I’m watching things unfold, let me say that I never intended to offend any...
MLBCBS Sports

MLB Home Run Derby 2021: Shohei Ohtani upset by Juan Soto in dramatic swing-off

Monday night, Los Angeles Angels two-way star Shohei Ohtani was among the MLB stars to take his hacks in the 2021 Home Run Derby at Coors Field. Ohtani took an MLB-leading 33 homers into the Home Run Derby -- no other player has more than 28 homers this season -- and was the odds-on favorite to win the thing.
MLBPosted by
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To Shohei Ohtani Making History

Shohei Ohtani continues to strengthen his MVP argument. On Wednesday, the Los Angeles Angels star made history in the bottom of the fifth inning against the Boston Red Sox. After fouling two pitches off his lower body, Ohtani managed to crush a solo home run to right field off Eduardo Rodríguez.

Comments / 0

Community Policy