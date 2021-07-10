Special Weather Statement issued for Central Laramie Range and Southwest Platte County by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-09 20:25:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-09 22:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Persons in campgrounds should consider seeking sturdy shelter until these storms pass. Target Area: Central Laramie Range and Southwest Platte County; East Platte County; North Laramie Range SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHEASTERN ALBANY...NORTHERN PLATTE AND SOUTH CENTRAL CONVERSE COUNTIES UNTIL 1015 PM MDT At 946 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking thunderstorms along a line extending from 7 miles southwest of Sibley Peak to near Friend Park Campground. Movement was southeast at 35 mph. Half inch hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Friend Park Campground, Windy Peak, Laramie Peak and Harris Park. This includes Interstate 25 in Wyoming between mile markers 86 and 104. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM MDT for southeastern Wyoming.