Audrain County, MO

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Audrain, Callaway, Lincoln, Montgomery, Pike, Warren by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-09 22:45:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-09 23:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 200 AM CDT for central, northeastern and east central Missouri. Prepare immediately for damaging winds. People outside should move immediately to shelter inside a strong building. Stay away from windows. Target Area: Audrain; Callaway; Lincoln; Montgomery; Pike; Warren The National Weather Service in St Louis has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Western Lincoln County in east central Missouri Audrain County in central Missouri Montgomery County in east central Missouri Northeastern Callaway County in central Missouri Northeastern Warren County in east central Missouri Southwestern Pike County in northeastern Missouri * Until 1130 PM CDT. * At 1044 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Martinsburg, moving southeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters have reported wind damage with this storm. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Wellsville around 1055 PM CDT. Buell around 1100 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Montgomery City, Bellflower, Mineola, New Florence and Jonesburg. This includes Interstate 70 in Missouri between exits 148 and 183. This also includes Graham Cave State Park. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...1.00IN WIND...70MPH

alerts.weather.gov

